Amir Khan vs Kell Brook live from Manchester on Feb 19, tickets

Amir Khan and Kell Brook square off at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, February 19. The event with roughly 20,000 fans in attendance features the long-simmering rivalry between British stars in the scheduled for twelve-rounds bout at 149-pound catchweight.

Advertisements

“Kell Brook versus Amir Khan is a fight that has sparked international interest,” said BOXXER CEO Ben Shalom. “This legacy-defining fight between the UK superstars, who have been world champions on American soil, now meet in a final showdown at AO Arena in one of the most eagerly anticipated fights in UK history.”

Khan vs Brook tickets

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook tickets went on sale last December, and were reportedly sold out in ten minutes. As of writing, several resale tickets are available and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.co.uk.

Other boxing fans can watch Amir Khan vs Kell Brook live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. International broadcast is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 20.

The 35-year-old Amir Khan (34-5, 21 KOs), from Bolton, England, has been in the spotlight since the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, when he took home a silver medal as a 17-year-old prodigy. As a pro, Khan unified world titles at junior welterweight and fought myriad top names, including Marco Antonio Barrera, Danny Garcia, Marcos Maidana, Paulie Malignaggi, Canelo Alvarez, and Zab Judah.

Khan last fought in July 2019, knocking out former featherweight world champion Billy Dib in four rounds.

“I think Kell Brook is very bitter, and this is a good time for me to put the issue straight between us because he has always thought he is the better fighter than me,” Khan told Sky Sports. “He’s always said he should have had the recognition that I had and believes that should have been him. But at the end of the day, my skills made me the name I am today.”

Kell Brook (39-3, 27 KOs), a former British champion from Sheffield, England, made three successful defenses of the IBF welterweight world title he won from Shawn Porter in August 2014. His bold 2016 challenge of middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin ended in a fifth-round knockout defeat. He then lost his welterweight title to Errol Spence Jr. via 11th-round knockout the following May.

Brook won three consecutive fights before challenging WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford in November 2020. Brook led on two scorecards before being knocked out in the fourth round.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Brook said: “This is a real grudge match, there’s no love lost in this fight and we both don’t like each other. The fans and the pundits can’t split us, and that shows how even this fight is going to be.”

Among the bouts featured on Khan vs Brook undercard, Charlie Schofield and Germaine Brown square off in British super middleweight championship. The full lineup is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.