Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Search
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Kickboxing

Badr Hari vs Arkadiusz Wrzosek 2 date set for Glory 80 in Belgium

Parviz Iskenderov
Badr Hari vs Arkadiusz Wrzosek 2 tops Glory 80
Badr Hari | GLORY Kickboxing

Glory 80: Wrzosek vs Hari 2

The date has been made official for kickboxing event Glory 80 taking place at Trixxo Arena in Hasselt, Belgium on Saturday, March 19. The headline-bout features K-1 legend Badr Hari facing off fellow-heavyweight Arkadiusz Wrzosek in the rematch.

Advertisements

The pair first met last September in Rotterdam, Holland. Hari was dominating Wrzosek all way until the moment the latter landed left kick to the head knocking kickboxing star out.

In addition to the revenge, Dutch-Moroccan Hari (106-16, 92 KO), who has recently signed a new multi-year contract with the promotion, will be looking to earn his first win since August 2015. His previous three fights against Wrzosek, Benjamin Adegbuyi and Rico Verhoeven saw him up on the judge’s score cards before abrupt finishes.

Poland’s Wrzosek (14-5, 9 KO) won three bouts in a row. In addition to the second-round KO of Hari, he also stopped Demoreo Dennis and Patrick Schmid in Round 2 and 5, respectively.

Glory 80 tickets and broadcast information is expected to be announced shortly. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 20.

The fight card is also reportedly set to feature light heavyweight champion Artem Vakhitov up against Luis Tavares and Jamal Ben Saddik faceoff Levi Rigters.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097