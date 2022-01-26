Badr Hari vs Arkadiusz Wrzosek 2 date set for Glory 80 in Belgium

The date has been made official for kickboxing event Glory 80 taking place at Trixxo Arena in Hasselt, Belgium on Saturday, March 19. The headline-bout features K-1 legend Badr Hari facing off fellow-heavyweight Arkadiusz Wrzosek in the rematch.

Advertisements

The pair first met last September in Rotterdam, Holland. Hari was dominating Wrzosek all way until the moment the latter landed left kick to the head knocking kickboxing star out.

In addition to the revenge, Dutch-Moroccan Hari (106-16, 92 KO), who has recently signed a new multi-year contract with the promotion, will be looking to earn his first win since August 2015. His previous three fights against Wrzosek, Benjamin Adegbuyi and Rico Verhoeven saw him up on the judge’s score cards before abrupt finishes.

Poland’s Wrzosek (14-5, 9 KO) won three bouts in a row. In addition to the second-round KO of Hari, he also stopped Demoreo Dennis and Patrick Schmid in Round 2 and 5, respectively.

Glory 80 tickets and broadcast information is expected to be announced shortly. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 20.

The fight card is also reportedly set to feature light heavyweight champion Artem Vakhitov up against Luis Tavares and Jamal Ben Saddik faceoff Levi Rigters.