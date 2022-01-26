Claressa Shields: I definitely enjoy learning MMA, my preference is still boxing training though (video)

Claressa Shields defends her middleweight titles against No. 1-ranked challenger Ema Kozin on Saturday, February 5 live from Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. Boxing’s only two-division undisputed world champion moved her training camp to Las Vegas, where she and her longtime coach John David Jackson were joined by co-trainer Gerald Tucker.

In her previous outing last October Shields (11-0-0, 2 KO boxing, 1-1, MMA) suffered the defeat by unanimous decision against Abigail Montes in her second MMA fight. The upcoming bout against Kozin (21-0-1, 11 KO) marks her return to the squared circle.

Fans can watch Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin live stream on FITE TV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, February 5 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the United States and 8 pm GMT in the United Kingdom. In Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, February 6 at 7 am AEDT.

Claressa Shields: I’m still getting better and learning more

At the recent media workout at Mayweather Boxing Club, Shields previewed her upcoming WBC, WBA and IBF championship defense, discussed adding co-trainer Gerald Tucker to her team and more. Check out below what she had to say.

On adding co-trainer Gerald Tucker to her team, joining longtime coach John David Jackson:

“I just wanted some new eyes in my camp. I’ve always wanted two different coaches with two different styles in my corner. He fits into my team perfectly.

“Gerald works with Floyd Mayweather, so he brings a different kind of boxing conditioning. He does the pads differently than how I’ve ever done them. We’re able to add some things and my coaches are totally in sync.”

On a potential showdown with Savannah Marshall:

“I’ve never focused on Savannah. She’s been focused on me. If you watch her interviews, she’s always talking about Claressa Shields. I’m definitely happy that the fight with her is getting closer. They’re going to see why I’m a 12-time champion. There is just a huge difference in what we can do as fighters.”

On making her UK debut as a professional (Shields won gold medal at the 2012 Olympic games in London):

“I feel like I’m returning to my old stomping grounds. I’m excited to perform and show everyone in the U.K. how I’ve gotten better as a fighter. When they saw me in the Olympics, I was still a teenager.

“I don’t think they’ve seen my style of boxing over there yet. I’m bringing my ferociousness and my swag. I’m going to show them why I’m pound-for-pound. They should all come out and watch this fight, because I’m building all kinds of new strength and power.”

On switching from MMA training camps back to boxing:

“The mental part is the biggest thing for me. I definitely enjoy learning MMA, so when I’m back to boxing, I have to make that switch back to knowing I just have my left and my right hands. My preference is still boxing training though. I’m still getting better and learning more, even with all I’ve accomplished in boxing so far.”

Shields vs Kozin is scheduled for ten rounds. The bout serves as the co-main event of fight card headlined by a twelve-round middleweight battle between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams.