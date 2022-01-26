Full Fight Video: Robson Conceicao scores second-round TKO against Aaron Hollis

Robson Conceicao squares off against Xavier Martinez in WBC junior lightweight title eliminator live from Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, OK this coming Saturday January 29. Ahead of the event Top Rank Boxing hit the stream with a full fight video going back to May 2017 when Olympic Gold medalist from Brazil stopped Aaron Hollis in the second round. Check it out up top.

Boxing fans can watch live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, Sky Sports in the UK, and FITE TV in Australia and other countries.

Get Conceicao vs Martinez full fight card and start time.