Martinez faces Chocolatito on Mar 5 in San Diego, tickets on sale, Estrada withdraws with COVID

WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez moves up a weight class to face Roman Gonzalez at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday, March 5. “El Rey” replaces Juan Francisco Estrada, who was forced to withdraw from his trilogy fight against “Chocolatito” with COVID.

Boxing fans can watch Chocolatito vs Martinez live stream on DAZN. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 6.

Chocolatito vs Martinez tickets

Tickets for Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez to witness all the action at Pechanga Arena San Diego on Saturday, March 5 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

In his previous bout last November Martinez faced McWilliams Arroyo in a bout that ended in No Contest. The latter was unable to continue due to a cut received after an accidental clash of heads, resulting in the fight being stopped in Round 3.

The Mexican champion has spoken freely of his desire to move up in weight and challenge himself against the top 115-pound fighters like Chocolatito and Estrada. The opportunity has knocked loudly for the 26-year-old to announce himself at super flyweight in San Diego. “El Rey” plans to do so in style against the Nicaraguan star.

“I am thrilled that I am able to move up in weight and fight the very best straight away,” said Martinez. “Chocolatito is a living legend and a fighter I have always admired, so to be fighting him in my first fight at Super-Flyweight is special – but on the night, it’s going to be war and I am ready for it.”

“I have ambitions to unify the Flyweight division and that flame still burns, but this fight is so huge for me, and I did not hesitate to accept it – I promise the fans that I will put on a show.”

“What a fight!” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Julio has ambitions to become a pound-for-pound star, and this is what the greats do – meet huge challenges head on and take them with both hands. Chocolatito is a modern great and he’s relishing this test against El Rey – I cannot wait for this fight and I’m so happy that both men have signed on the dotted line to deliver this brilliant fight to the fans.”

Among the bouts featured on the undercard, Mauricio Lara returns to action against Emilio Sanchez, Angel Fierro defends his WBO NABO lightweight title against Juan Carlos Burgos, and Diego Pacheco meets Genc Pllana. In addition, Marc Castro is in his sixth pro fight, Anthony Herrera fights for the second time in the paid ranks and Australian Skye Nicolson makes her pro debut.

The finalized Chocolatito vs Martinez lineup is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.