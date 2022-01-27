Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez press conference (video)

Ahead of their WBC junior lightweight title eliminator, Robson Conceicao and Xavier Martinez talk to media and come face to face at the final pre-fight press conference. The pair squares off live from Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, OK on Saturday January 29, which makes it Sunday January 30 in the UK and Australia.

Conceicao vs Martinez press conference starts at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on Thursday January 27, which makes it 7 pm GMT in the UK, and 6 am AEDT in Australia on Friday January 28. Live stream video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, Sky Sports in the UK, and FITE TV in Australia and other countries.

