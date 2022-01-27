What was said at Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin virtual presser

Claressa Shields and Ema Kozin square off live from Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, February 5. The contest features two-division undisputed boxing world champion defending her WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight titles against top-ranked contender in the scheduled for ten rounds championship bout.

Shields is looking to go through Kozin and secure a rematch against current WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall, who owns an amateur victory at the 2012 Female World Championships. Kozin makes her first attempt to claim world title and pull off an upset. Check out below what the fighters had to say at the virtual press conference ahead of their bout.

Boxing fans can watch watch Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin live stream on FITE TV. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 6.

Claressa Shields: When we get in there, I’m going to make her call me the G.W.O.A.T. in the ring

“I’m looking forward to returning to boxing and showing why I’m one of the top women in the sport. I can’t wait to give everyone a great fight on February 5.”

“I’ve never overlooked an opponent and I won’t just because of the Savannah Marshall fight. We’ve always had someone that we’re already working on facing for the next fight. I’ve been in this situation before. I’m focusing on the person who has earned the right to fight me. Kozin is my mandatory, and I respect that this is a huge opportunity for her.”

“Training with Floyd Mayweather has pushed my confidence even higher. He’s very fond of my skills and my power and he said he’s going to fly to the U.K. to watch this fight. So I’m definitely looking to put on a great show.”

“If I had to use one word for this camp, it would be: uncomfortable. I made sure that I got out of my comfort zone for this fight. I’m making sure that I have all my tools and going to the Mayweather Boxing Club has really sharpened those tools.”

“I’m expecting the U.K. fans to be very excited to see me. When I walked out there in London for my gold medal match in 2012, it was an explosive crowd. They have great fans and I’m excited to be back to show off all my improvement since 2012.”

“I’m going to bring my world championship experience to this fight. She has more fights as a pro than me, but she has not fought the top tier champions like I have. That’s definitely to my advantage in this fight. She’s going to see my experience in this fight and see that it’s totally different at this level.”

“I never lost my love for boxing. That’s my first love and that’s why I’m the greatest at it. MMA is something I do for myself. Being able to even do that, with no amateur experience, just shows that I’m a different kind of athlete.”

“I’m hoping to get in the ring with Savannah Marshall next. Women’s boxing is on fire right now and we’re giving the fans the fights they want.”

“Fighting on a card of this magnitude will help women’s boxing. Eubank and Williams are known worldwide, so it’s great that some of their fans will become our fans. This is a great opportunity and I’m just going to keep taking it one step at a time.”

“I know more about her than she thinks. I’ve followed her whole career. When we get in there, I’m going to make her call me the G.W.O.A.T. in the ring.”

Ema Kozin: With the focus that I’ve had for the past year, I can beat anyone in this sport

“This is a huge opportunity and I want to make the most of it. I’ve worked hard for the last year and I’ve made a lot of progress as a fighter. I can’t wait to show it all in the ring.”

“I’ve heard that the crowds in the U.K. are great and I can’t wait to experience that. I’m sure it will be awesome. They’re going to see a great fight that they’re really going to enjoy.”

“I’ve never been as prepared as I am right now. I wouldn’t be stepping in the ring with her if I didn’t believe I was capable of beating her.”

“I can’t show all of my cards right now, but I’m highly motivated. I don’t think I’ve ever wanted anything this badly. I’m going to use my intelligence, my focus and my preparation to get this victory. I’ve made huge progress in the last year and I feel ready.”

“She’s a great fighter of course, but you don’t need high-level fights to gain experience. I have had great training and I have a great team behind me. She doesn’t know me as well as she thinks she does. I can change up my style round-by-round. With the focus that I’ve had for the past year, I can beat anyone in this sport.”

“I’m going to give my best in this fight. I’m ready for a tough fight through 10 rounds or as long as it takes. I’m anxious to get in the ring and win this fight.”

Shields vs Kozin serves as the co-main event of fight card topped by a twelve-round middleweight battle between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams.