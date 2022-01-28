Bellator 273 weigh-in results, Bader vs Moldavsky (video)

Former two-division champion and current heavyweight titleholder Ryan Bader defends his belt against Valentin Moldavsky live on Showtime from Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, January 29. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

The date when Bellator 273 airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, January 30.

Bellator 273 weigh-in start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the US and 8 pm GMT in the UK on Friday January 28, and 7 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday January 29. Live stream video from The Westin Phoenix Downtown is available up top.

Get Bellator 273: Bader vs Moldavsky full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Bellator 273: Bader vs Moldavsky fight card

Main Card

Ryan Bader vs. Valentin Moldavsky – Bader’s Bellator heavyweight title

Benson Henderson vs. Islam Mamedov

Henry Corrales vs. Aiden Lee

Sabah Homasi vs. Jaleel Willis

Preliminary card

Darrion Caldwell vs. Enrique Barzola

Chris Gonzalez vs. Saad Awad

Duane Johnson vs. Dalton Rosta

Nikita Mikhailov vs. Blaine Shutt

Lucas Brennan vs. Ben Lugo

Fabricio Franco vs. Weber Almeida

Ben Parrish vs. Sullivan Cauley