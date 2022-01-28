Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Search
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Boxing

Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington 2 kickoff press conference (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Martinez vs Warrington 2 live from Leeds

Kiko Martinez defends his IBF featherweight title against Josh Warrington in the rematch at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday, March 26. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN worldwide (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

Martinez vs Warrington 2 can be purchased through Ticketmaster.co.uk.

The kickoff press conference is scheduled for Friday, January 28 at The Banking Hall – Aspire, Leeds, starting at 1 pm GMT, which makes it 8 am ET / 5 am PT in the US, and midnight in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

Hosted by Matchroom head Eddie Hearn, Martinez vs Warrington 2 launch presser features both fighters, as well as the undercard participants.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097