Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington 2 kickoff press conference (video)

Kiko Martinez defends his IBF featherweight title against Josh Warrington in the rematch at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday, March 26. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN worldwide (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

Martinez vs Warrington 2 can be purchased through Ticketmaster.co.uk.

The kickoff press conference is scheduled for Friday, January 28 at The Banking Hall – Aspire, Leeds, starting at 1 pm GMT, which makes it 8 am ET / 5 am PT in the US, and midnight in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

Hosted by Matchroom head Eddie Hearn, Martinez vs Warrington 2 launch presser features both fighters, as well as the undercard participants.