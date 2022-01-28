Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez weigh-in results (video)

Robson Conceicao and Xavier Martinez square off in WBC super featherweight title eliminator live from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday January 29, which makes it Sunday January 30 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts.

Advertisements

Fans can watch the fight live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, Sky Sports in the UK, and FITE TV in Australia and other countries.

Conceicao vs Martinez weigh-in start time is scheduled for 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT in the US and 6:30 pm GMT in the UK on Friday January 28, and 5:30 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday January 29. Live stream video is available up top.

The co-feature is a ten-round junior lightweight bout between Rene Tellez Giron and Luis Melendez. Get Conceicao vs Martinez full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Conceicao vs Martinez fight card

Main Card

Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – WBC junior lightweight title eliminator

Rene Tellez Giron vs. Luis Melendez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Undercard

Stephan Shaw vs. Joey Dawejko, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Tiger Johnson vs. Xavier Madrid, 4 rounds, welterweight

Pink Tyson vs. Carla Torres, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Steven Brown, 4 rounds, featherweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. Dell Long, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Herman Rendon, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Haven Brady Jr vs. Diuhl Olguin, 6 rounds, featherweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Jeremiah Yeager, 4 rounds, middleweight

Giovanni Cabrera vs. Rafael Reyes, 8 rounds, lightweight