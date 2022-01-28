Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Search
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Boxing

Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez weigh-in results (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Conceicao vs Martinez live from Tulsa

Robson Conceicao and Xavier Martinez square off in WBC super featherweight title eliminator live from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday January 29, which makes it Sunday January 30 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts.

Advertisements

Fans can watch the fight live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, Sky Sports in the UK, and FITE TV in Australia and other countries.

Conceicao vs Martinez weigh-in start time is scheduled for 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT in the US and 6:30 pm GMT in the UK on Friday January 28, and 5:30 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday January 29. Live stream video is available up top.

The co-feature is a ten-round junior lightweight bout between Rene Tellez Giron and Luis Melendez. Get Conceicao vs Martinez full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Stream Conceicao vs Martinez live on FITE TV

Conceicao vs Martinez fight card

Main Card

  • Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – WBC junior lightweight title eliminator
  • Rene Tellez Giron vs. Luis Melendez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Conceicao vs Martinez tickets, live stream, how to watch, start time

Undercard

  • Stephan Shaw vs. Joey Dawejko, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Tiger Johnson vs. Xavier Madrid, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • Pink Tyson vs. Carla Torres, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Bruce Carrington vs. Steven Brown, 4 rounds, featherweight
  • Jeremiah Milton vs. Dell Long, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Herman Rendon, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Haven Brady Jr vs. Diuhl Olguin, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Nico Ali Walsh vs. Jeremiah Yeager, 4 rounds, middleweight
  • Giovanni Cabrera vs. Rafael Reyes, 8 rounds, lightweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097