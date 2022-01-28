What was said at Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez pre-fight presser

Olympic gold medalist and recent world title challenger Robson Conceicao (16-1, 8 KOs) faces unbeaten Xavier Martinez (17-0, 11 KOs) live from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Saturday January 29, which makes it Sunday January 30 in the UK and Australia. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds WBC junior lightweight title eliminator.

Conceicao is coming off last September’s valiant challenge of WBC world champion Oscar Valdez in Tucson, Arizona. Valdez rallied late to edge the unanimous decision. Martinez grinded out decisions over veterans Claudio Marrero and Juan Carlos Burgos in his last two outings, ample preparation for his Top Rank debut.

Conceicao vs Martinez tickets

Tickets for Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, Sky Sports in the UK, and FITE TV in Australia and other countries.

Check out below what the fighters had to say at the final pre-fight press conference held two days before the event.

Robson Conceicao: We will be battling for our lives inside the ring

“What happened against Valdez was just a small setback. What I learned from that fight is that it was a great fight, but the fans know I won the fight. They know I’m the man.”

“I’m very motivated. After the fight with Valdez, I walked out of the ring very happy with my performance. I went straight to the gym. I had a very good training camp, and now I’m facing a very tough opponent. That makes me even happier. I hope he is ready for a great fight. I’m ready! I always overcome all obstacles. Martinez is a very tough fighter. We will be battling for our lives inside the ring. I trained very hard to come out with a big victory.”

“For me, every fight is a world title fight. I’ve been away from my family and sacrificing for over a year. I’m very close to my goal, and I will not rest until I accomplish my goal.”

Xavier Martinez: I can’t let this opportunity slip by me

“Now I’m really motivated. I just had my little girl. I have to fight for my little girl. She is my motivation. Makes me even hungrier, and that makes me train even harder.”

“Those last two fights were very tough and got me ready for this moment right here. I’ve been putting the work in, and I can’t let this opportunity slip by me.”

“I’m not overlooking Conceicao. He is a great opponent. He is the main objective right now, but after this, I want a title shot. If it’s not right after, I want to keep active and maybe fight for a title next year.”

In the 10-round junior lightweight co-feature, Mexican knockout artist Rene Tellez Giron will battle rising Puerto Rican star Luis Melendez. Among the undercard bouts, Tulsa-born heavyweight Jeremiah Milton (3-0, 3 KOs) and middleweight Nico Ali Walsh (3-0, 2 KOs) are in action in four-rounders.

