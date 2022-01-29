Bellator 273 free live stream of prelims

Watch Bellator 273: Bader vs Moldavsky preliminary card live stream from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday January 29, leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. Video is available up top.
Bellator 273 preliminary card looks as the following:
- Darrion Caldwell vs. Enrique Barzola
- Chris Gonzalez vs. Saad Awad
- Duane Johnson vs. Dalton Rosta
- Nikita Mikhailov vs. Blaine Shutt
- Lucas Brennan vs. Ben Lugo
- Ben Parrish vs. Sullivan Cauley
Get Bellator 273 full fight card and event schedule.