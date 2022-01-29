Bellator 273 free live stream of prelims

Watch Bellator 273: Bader vs Moldavsky preliminary card live stream from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday January 29, leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. Video is available up top.

Bellator 273 preliminary card looks as the following:

Darrion Caldwell vs. Enrique Barzola

Chris Gonzalez vs. Saad Awad

Duane Johnson vs. Dalton Rosta

Nikita Mikhailov vs. Blaine Shutt

Lucas Brennan vs. Ben Lugo

Ben Parrish vs. Sullivan Cauley

