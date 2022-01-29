Search
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
MMA

Bellator 273 free live stream of prelims

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Bellator 273: Bader vs Moldavsky

Watch Bellator 273: Bader vs Moldavsky preliminary card live stream from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday January 29, leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. Video is available up top.

Bellator 273 preliminary card looks as the following:

  • Darrion Caldwell vs. Enrique Barzola
  • Chris Gonzalez vs. Saad Awad
  • Duane Johnson vs. Dalton Rosta
  • Nikita Mikhailov vs. Blaine Shutt
  • Lucas Brennan vs. Ben Lugo
  • Ben Parrish vs. Sullivan Cauley

Get Bellator 273 full fight card and event schedule.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Stream UFC live on ESPN+

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097