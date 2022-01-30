Search
Bellator 273 results, start time, how to watch, Bader vs Moldavsky

Bellator 273 Ryan Bader vs Valentin Moldavsky
Ryan Bader vs Valentin Moldavsky | Bellator MMA

Bellator 273: Bader vs Moldavsky

Bellator 273 airs live from Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday January 29, which makes it Sunday January 30 in the UK and Australia. In the main event former two-division champion Ryan Bader (28-7, 1 NC) defends his heavyweight title against interim champion Valentin Moldavsky (11-1).

In the co-main event former UFC 155-pound champion Benson Henderson (28-11) faces Islam Mamedov (20-1) at lightweight. Also on the card Aiden Lee (10-5) goes up against Henry Corrales (19-6) at featherweight, and Jaleel Willis (15-3) takes on Sabah Homasi (15-10) at welterweight.

How to watch Bellator 273: Bader vs Moldavsky

MMA fans can watch Bellator 273: Bader vs Moldavsky live stream on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for Saturday January 29 starts at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the United States, which makes it Sunday January 30 at 3 am GMT in the United Kingdom and 2 pm AEDT in Australia.

Bellator 273 free live stream of prelims begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, 12 am GMT and 11 am AEDT, respectively.

Bellator 273: Bader vs Moldavsky results

Get the full Bellator 273 fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Ryan Bader vs. Valentin Moldavsky – Bader’s Bellator heavyweight title
  • Benson Henderson vs. Islam Mamedov
  • Henry Corrales vs. Aiden Lee
  • Sabah Homasi vs. Jaleel Willis

Preliminary card

  • Darrion Caldwell vs. Enrique Barzola
  • Chris Gonzalez vs. Saad Awad
  • Duane Johnson vs. Dalton Rosta
  • Nikita Mikhailov vs. Blaine Shutt
  • Lucas Brennan vs. Ben Lugo
  • Ben Parrish vs. Sullivan Cauley
