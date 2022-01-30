Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Search
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Bare Knuckle

BKFC Jackson live stream, start time, how to watch, results, Brito vs Harris 2

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

BKFC Fight Night Jackson

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship makes its debut in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday, January 29 with BKFC Fight Night: Brito vs Harris 2 live on pay-per-view. The event features a series of bouts with the inaugural welterweight title contested in the headliner of the show. In the UK and Australia the fight card airs live on Sunday, January 30.

Advertisements

The championship bout features Elvin Brito and Kaleb Harris. In addition the pair meets for the second time. Their first fight in 2020 went a full distance and ended in split decision in favor of Brito.

Among other bouts features on the card Bobo O’Bannon takes on Alan Belcher, Quentin Henry faces Chris Sarro, and Scott O’Shaughnessy meets Jared Warren. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC Fight Night Jackson live stream

Fans can watch BKFC Jackson: Elvin Brito vs Kaleb Harris 2 live stream on FITE TV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday January 29 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, which makes it Sunday January 30 at 2 am GMT in the UK and 1 pm AEDT in Australia.

BKFC Jackson free live stream of prelims kicks off an hour earlier. Live stream video is available up top.

BKFC Fight Night live from Jackson

Get BKFC Jackson Fight Night card below and stay tuned for results.

BKFC Jackson fight card

  • Elvin Brito vs. Kaleb Harris
  • Bobo O’Bannon vs. Alan Belcher
  • Quentin Henry vs. Chris Sarro
  • Scott O’Shaughnessy vs. Jared Warren
  • Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger vs. Martyna Krol
  • David Diaz vs. Albert Inclan
  • Crystal Pittman vs. Audra Cummings
  • Ryan Jones vs. Brandon Johnson
  • Teddy Webster vs. Robert Morrow
  • Jeremiah Riggs vs. Eric Thompson
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Bare KnuckleNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097