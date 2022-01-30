BKFC Jackson live stream, start time, how to watch, results, Brito vs Harris 2

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship makes its debut in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday, January 29 with BKFC Fight Night: Brito vs Harris 2 live on pay-per-view. The event features a series of bouts with the inaugural welterweight title contested in the headliner of the show. In the UK and Australia the fight card airs live on Sunday, January 30.

The championship bout features Elvin Brito and Kaleb Harris. In addition the pair meets for the second time. Their first fight in 2020 went a full distance and ended in split decision in favor of Brito.

Among other bouts features on the card Bobo O’Bannon takes on Alan Belcher, Quentin Henry faces Chris Sarro, and Scott O’Shaughnessy meets Jared Warren. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC Fight Night Jackson live stream

Fans can watch BKFC Jackson: Elvin Brito vs Kaleb Harris 2 live stream on FITE TV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday January 29 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, which makes it Sunday January 30 at 2 am GMT in the UK and 1 pm AEDT in Australia.

BKFC Jackson free live stream of prelims kicks off an hour earlier. Live stream video is available up top.

Get BKFC Jackson Fight Night card below and stay tuned for results.

BKFC Jackson fight card

Elvin Brito vs. Kaleb Harris

Bobo O’Bannon vs. Alan Belcher

Quentin Henry vs. Chris Sarro

Scott O’Shaughnessy vs. Jared Warren

Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger vs. Martyna Krol

David Diaz vs. Albert Inclan

Crystal Pittman vs. Audra Cummings

Ryan Jones vs. Brandon Johnson

Teddy Webster vs. Robert Morrow

Jeremiah Riggs vs. Eric Thompson