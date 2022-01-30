Ebanie Bridges gets second shot at world title, faces Maria Cecilia Roman on Mar 26 in Leeds

Ebanie Bridges is set for her next outing on Saturday, March 26 at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. The Australian “Blonde Bomber” goes up against Argentine champion Maria Cecilia Roman for IBF women’s bantamweight title. The scheduled for ten rounds world championship bout is featured on Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington 2 card live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

Martinez vs Warrington 2 tickets are on sale and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.co.uk. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 27.

Bridges (7-1, 3 KOs) is making the second attempt to earn world title. Last April she challenged for then vacant WBA bantamweight belt but dropped a unanimous decision against Shannon Courtenay. The 35-year-old rebounded with a pair of wins including the third-round TKO of Bec Connolly last August and a points decision against Mailys Gangloff last September.

Reigning IBF bantamweight champion Roman (15-4-1, 1 NC) is making the seventh defense of her belt. The 39-year-old won two of her previous bouts by unanimous decision against Julieta Cardozo and Valeria Perez.

Among other bouts featured on Martinez vs Warrington 2 fight card, Maxi Hughes defends his IBO lightweight belt against Ryan Walsh. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.