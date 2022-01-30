Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Kickboxing

Jamal Ben Saddik vs Levi Rigters official for Glory 80 fight card

Parviz Iskenderov
Jamal Ben Saddik faces Levi Rigters at Glory 80 in Belgium
Jamal Ben Saddik | GLORY Kickboxing

Glory 80: Wrzosek vs Hari 2

Belgian-Moroccan Jamal Ben Saddik returns to action on Saturday, March 19 when he faces Dutch Levi Rigters at Trixxo Arena in Hasselt, Belgium. The pair squares off in a three-round heavyweight battle featured on Glory 80 fight card.

Ben Saddik (36-10, 29 KO) was in action last October when he was stopped by current heavyweight kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven in the fourth round of their trilogy fight. Levi Rigters (13-1, 6 KO) last fought in September 2021 when he scored a unanimous decision against Tomas Mozny.

In the main event of Glory 80 Badr Hari (106-16, 92 KO) is looking to take the revenge against Arkadiusz Wrzosek (14-5, 9 KO). Other bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

KickboxingNews

