Jamal Ben Saddik vs Levi Rigters official for Glory 80 fight card

Belgian-Moroccan Jamal Ben Saddik returns to action on Saturday, March 19 when he faces Dutch Levi Rigters at Trixxo Arena in Hasselt, Belgium. The pair squares off in a three-round heavyweight battle featured on Glory 80 fight card.

Ben Saddik (36-10, 29 KO) was in action last October when he was stopped by current heavyweight kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven in the fourth round of their trilogy fight. Levi Rigters (13-1, 6 KO) last fought in September 2021 when he scored a unanimous decision against Tomas Mozny.

In the main event of Glory 80 Badr Hari (106-16, 92 KO) is looking to take the revenge against Arkadiusz Wrzosek (14-5, 9 KO). Other bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.