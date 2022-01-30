Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Boxing

Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez full fight video highlights

Newswire

Conceicao wins WBC super featherweight title eliminator

Robson Conceicao and Xavier Martinez squared off live from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday January 29, which made it Sunday January 30 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured Olympic gold medalist and recent world title challenger from Brazil up against undefeated Sacramento native in WBC super featherweight title eliminator.

After ten rounds the scores were 99-91, 100-90 and 98-92 all in favor of Conceicao. With the victory Sergio Batarelli-managed boxer wins world title eliminator and improves to 17-1, 8 KOs.

Xavier Martinez drops to 17-1, 11 KOs and suffers the first defeat in his pro boxing career.

You can watch Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez full fight video highlights below and up top.

Conceicao vs Martinez full fight video highlights

Almost time.

Martinez tags Conceicao.

Winner.

All respect.

Martinez post-fight interview.

Post-fight.

Get Conceicao vs Martinez full fight card results and updates.

BoxingFeaturedNewsResultsVideo

