Conceicao vs Martinez results, live stream, start time, where to watch, main event, undercard

Olympic gold medalist and recent world title challenger from Brazil, Robson Conceicao (16-1, 8 KOs) faces undefeated Sacramento native Xavier Martinez (17-0, 11 KOs) live from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, January 29. The pair squares off in a ten-round WBC super featherweight title eliminator. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, January 30.
In a ten-round co-main event Rene Tellez Giron (16-1, 10 KOs) faces Giovanni Cabrera (18-0, 7 KO) at junior welterweight. Kicking off the main card Tiger Johnson (1-0, 1 KO) and Xavier Madrid (3-0, 1 KO) do four-round battle at welterweight. Among Conceicao vs Martinez undercard bouts Stephan Shaw (15-0, 11 KOs) goes up against Joey Dawejko (21-9-2, 12 KOs) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight, Nico Ali Walsh (3-0, 2 KOs) faces Jeremiah Yeager (1-1-1, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at middleweight, and Bruce Carrington (1-0) meets Steven Brown (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez live stream
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, January 29
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: Sky Sports
Date: Sunday, January 30
Time: 3 am GMT
Australia
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date: Sunday, January 30
Time: 2 pm AEDT
Other countries
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date and time vary by location
Schedule available on the event broadcast page
Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez live blog
To refresh the feed click here.6:55 pm ET / 10:55 am AEDT
First up: Dante Benjamin Jr faces Herman Rendon in a four-rounder at light heavyweight.5:22 pm ET / 9:22 am AEDT 5:19 pm ET / 9:19 am AEDT
Nico Ali Walsh, Grandson of Muhammad Ali is on the undercard.5:02 pm ET / 9:02 am AEDT 4:32 pm ET / 8:32 am AEDT
And here is another heated faceoff between Pink Tyson and Carla Torres, who square off on the undercard in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight.3:47 pm ET / 7:47 am AEDT
Kicking off live blog. In case you missed it, check the video below, featuring Robson Conceicao and Xavier Martinez, as they come face to face at the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show.
Conceicao vs Martinez fight card
The full Conceicao vs Martinez fight card comprises ten bouts in total. The three-fight main card follows seven preliminary bouts.
Main Card
- Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – WBC junior lightweight title eliminator
- Rene Tellez Giron vs. Giovanni Cabrera, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
- Tiger Johnson vs. Xavier Madrid, 4 rounds, welterweight
Undercard
- Stephan Shaw vs. Joey Dawejko, 8 rounds, heavyweight
- Pink Tyson vs. Carla Torres, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
- Bruce Carrington vs. Steven Brown, 4 rounds, featherweight
- Jeremiah Milton vs. Dell Long, 4 rounds, heavyweight
- Nico Ali Walsh vs. Jeremiah Yeager, 4 rounds, middleweight
- Haven Brady Jr vs. Diuhl Olguin, 6 rounds, featherweight
- Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Herman Rendon, 4 rounds, light heavyweight