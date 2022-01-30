Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Boxing

Conceicao vs Martinez results, live stream, start time, where to watch, main event, undercard

Newswire
Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez live from Tulsa
Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez faceoff | Mikey Williams (Top Rank via Getty Images)

Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez

Olympic gold medalist and recent world title challenger from Brazil, Robson Conceicao (16-1, 8 KOs) faces undefeated Sacramento native Xavier Martinez (17-0, 11 KOs) live from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, January 29. The pair squares off in a ten-round WBC super featherweight title eliminator. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, January 30.

In a ten-round co-main event Rene Tellez Giron (16-1, 10 KOs) faces Giovanni Cabrera (18-0, 7 KO) at junior welterweight. Kicking off the main card Tiger Johnson (1-0, 1 KO) and Xavier Madrid (3-0, 1 KO) do four-round battle at welterweight. Among Conceicao vs Martinez undercard bouts Stephan Shaw (15-0, 11 KOs) goes up against Joey Dawejko (21-9-2, 12 KOs) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight, Nico Ali Walsh (3-0, 2 KOs) faces Jeremiah Yeager (1-1-1, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at middleweight, and Bruce Carrington (1-0) meets Steven Brown (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez live stream

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, January 29
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

United Kingdom
Broadcast: Sky Sports
Date: Sunday, January 30
Time: 3 am GMT

Australia
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date: Sunday, January 30
Time: 2 pm AEDT

Other countries
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date and time vary by location
Schedule available on the event broadcast page

Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez live blog

To refresh the feed click here.

6:55 pm ET / 10:55 am AEDT

First up: Dante Benjamin Jr faces Herman Rendon in a four-rounder at light heavyweight.

Dante Benjamin vs Herman Rendon
Dante Benjamin vs Herman Rendon weigh-in | Mikey Williams (Top Rank via Getty Images)
5:22 pm ET / 9:22 am AEDT
5:19 pm ET / 9:19 am AEDT

Nico Ali Walsh, Grandson of Muhammad Ali is on the undercard.

5:02 pm ET / 9:02 am AEDT
4:32 pm ET / 8:32 am AEDT

And here is another heated faceoff between Pink Tyson and Carla Torres, who square off on the undercard in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight.

3:47 pm ET / 7:47 am AEDT

Kicking off live blog. In case you missed it, check the video below, featuring Robson Conceicao and Xavier Martinez, as they come face to face at the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show.

Conceicao vs Martinez fight card

The full Conceicao vs Martinez fight card comprises ten bouts in total. The three-fight main card follows seven preliminary bouts.

Main Card

  • Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – WBC junior lightweight title eliminator
  • Rene Tellez Giron vs. Giovanni Cabrera, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Tiger Johnson vs. Xavier Madrid, 4 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

  • Stephan Shaw vs. Joey Dawejko, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Pink Tyson vs. Carla Torres, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Bruce Carrington vs. Steven Brown, 4 rounds, featherweight
  • Jeremiah Milton vs. Dell Long, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Nico Ali Walsh vs. Jeremiah Yeager, 4 rounds, middleweight
  • Haven Brady Jr vs. Diuhl Olguin, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Herman Rendon, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Related

In Case You Missed It

