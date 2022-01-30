Conceicao vs Martinez results, live stream, start time, where to watch, main event, undercard

Olympic gold medalist and recent world title challenger from Brazil, Robson Conceicao (16-1, 8 KOs) faces undefeated Sacramento native Xavier Martinez (17-0, 11 KOs) live from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, January 29. The pair squares off in a ten-round WBC super featherweight title eliminator. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, January 30.

In a ten-round co-main event Rene Tellez Giron (16-1, 10 KOs) faces Giovanni Cabrera (18-0, 7 KO) at junior welterweight. Kicking off the main card Tiger Johnson (1-0, 1 KO) and Xavier Madrid (3-0, 1 KO) do four-round battle at welterweight. Among Conceicao vs Martinez undercard bouts Stephan Shaw (15-0, 11 KOs) goes up against Joey Dawejko (21-9-2, 12 KOs) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight, Nico Ali Walsh (3-0, 2 KOs) faces Jeremiah Yeager (1-1-1, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at middleweight, and Bruce Carrington (1-0) meets Steven Brown (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, January 29

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Sky Sports

Date: Sunday, January 30

Time: 3 am GMT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date: Sunday, January 30

Time: 2 pm AEDT

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date and time vary by location

Schedule available on the event broadcast page

Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez live blog

6:55 pm ET / 10:55 am AEDT

First up: Dante Benjamin Jr faces Herman Rendon in a four-rounder at light heavyweight.

Dante Benjamin vs Herman Rendon weigh-in | Mikey Williams (Top Rank via Getty Images)

5:22 pm ET / 9:22 am AEDT

His last trip to Tulsa, @RobsonR60 earned KO No. 16



Will we see another one tonight? #ConceicaoMartinez | ESPN – 10pm ET

5:19 pm ET / 9:19 am AEDT

Nico Ali Walsh, Grandson of Muhammad Ali is on the undercard.

Hard to believe that Nico Ali Walsh is only six months into his pro boxing career

5:02 pm ET / 9:02 am AEDT

4:32 pm ET / 8:32 am AEDT

And here is another heated faceoff between Pink Tyson and Carla Torres, who square off on the undercard in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight.

3:47 pm ET / 7:47 am AEDT

Kicking off live blog. In case you missed it, check the video below, featuring Robson Conceicao and Xavier Martinez, as they come face to face at the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show.

Conceicao vs Martinez fight card

The full Conceicao vs Martinez fight card comprises ten bouts in total. The three-fight main card follows seven preliminary bouts.

Main Card

Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – WBC junior lightweight title eliminator

Rene Tellez Giron vs. Giovanni Cabrera, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Tiger Johnson vs. Xavier Madrid, 4 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

Stephan Shaw vs. Joey Dawejko, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Pink Tyson vs. Carla Torres, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Steven Brown, 4 rounds, featherweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. Dell Long, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Jeremiah Yeager, 4 rounds, middleweight

Haven Brady Jr vs. Diuhl Olguin, 6 rounds, featherweight

Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Herman Rendon, 4 rounds, light heavyweight