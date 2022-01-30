Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Search
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Boxing

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte date set for heavyweight clash

Parviz Iskenderov
Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte live from UK
Tyson Fury | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Fury vs Whyte live on PPV from UK

Unbeaten heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has a date for the next defense of his WBC belt in Dillian Whyte. While not officially announced, the pair is expected to square off on Saturday April 23, which makes it Sunday April 24 in Australia. The fight is reportedly set to take place at the location in the UK. The venue and tickets information is expected to be confirmed shortly.

Advertisements

“Queensberry and Top Rank are delighted to announce that WBC and Lineal world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, will defend his titles against Dillian Whyte following today’s purse bids. A venue and date for the fight will be announced in due course,” reads the announcement sent out by Top Rank Boxing.

Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions won the rights to promote the fight, bidding $40 mil USD. Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom came second with $32 mil USD.

Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) was in action last October when he stopped Deontay Wilder in the eleventh round of their trilogy fight to retain his WBC and Lineal heavyweight titles. Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) last fought in May 2021 when he stopped Alexander Povetkin in Round 4 to take the revenge and reclaim WBC interim heavyweight belt.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and BT Sport Box Office in the United Kingdom. The Australian broadcast is excepted on Main Event on Kayo, while international live stream is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

The list of bouts featured on Fury vs Whyte undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097