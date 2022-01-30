Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte date set for heavyweight clash

Unbeaten heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has a date for the next defense of his WBC belt in Dillian Whyte. While not officially announced, the pair is expected to square off on Saturday April 23, which makes it Sunday April 24 in Australia. The fight is reportedly set to take place at the location in the UK. The venue and tickets information is expected to be confirmed shortly.

Advertisements

“Queensberry and Top Rank are delighted to announce that WBC and Lineal world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, will defend his titles against Dillian Whyte following today’s purse bids. A venue and date for the fight will be announced in due course,” reads the announcement sent out by Top Rank Boxing.

Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions won the rights to promote the fight, bidding $40 mil USD. Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom came second with $32 mil USD.

Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) was in action last October when he stopped Deontay Wilder in the eleventh round of their trilogy fight to retain his WBC and Lineal heavyweight titles. Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) last fought in May 2021 when he stopped Alexander Povetkin in Round 4 to take the revenge and reclaim WBC interim heavyweight belt.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and BT Sport Box Office in the United Kingdom. The Australian broadcast is excepted on Main Event on Kayo, while international live stream is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

The list of bouts featured on Fury vs Whyte undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.