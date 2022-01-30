Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Boxing

Video: Nico Ali Walsh dominates & stops Jeremiah Yeager in the second round

Newswire
Grandson of Muhammad Ali on top in Tulsa

Nico Ali Walsh secured the win via by TKO when he faced Jeremiah Yeager on Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez undercard live from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday January 29, which made it Sunday January 30 in the UK and Australia. Although the latter beat the first eight count after being dropped by big left hook, the grandson of Muhammad Ali was right back in action delivering more heavy shots. After seeing enough the referee called it a day at 2 minutes and 39 seconds into the second round.

With the victory Walsh improves to 4-0, 3 KOs. Yeager drops to 1-2-1, 1 KO. You can watch fight highlights up top.

Get Conceicao vs Martinez full fight card results.

BoxingNewsResultsVideo

