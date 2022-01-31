Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin live stream, start time, how to watch, undercard

Two-division undisputed world champion Claressa Shields defends her unified middleweight titles against Ema Kozin at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, February 5. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds championship bout with WBC, WBA and IBF belts on the line. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 6. Fans around the world can watch the event live on pay-per-view.

Shields (11-0-0, 2 KO boxing, 1-1, MMA) makes her return to boxing after dropping a unanimous decision against Abigail Montes in her second MMA fight last October. Battling it out in Cardiff, she makes her UK debut as a professional boxer after winning gold at 2012 London Olympics.

The American star is looking to go through Kozin and secure a rematch with current WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall. The latter won their first fight ten years ago at the amateur world championships.

Top-contender Kozin (21-0-1, 11 KO) aspires to pull off an upset. Going up against Shields the Slovenian fighter makes her first attempt to lift world title.

How to watch Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin live stream in USA, UK, Australia and other countries

Boxing fans can watch Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin live stream on FITE TV. The date is Saturday, February 5. The start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the United States and 8 pm GMT in the United Kingdom.

Shields vs Kozin Australia date and time is scheduled for Sunday, February 6 at 7 am AEDT / 4 am AWST. The respective schedule in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

Order Shields vs Kozin PPV now >>

Shields vs Kozin undercard

The Shields vs Kozin showdown serves as the co-headliner of a four-fight card live on pay-per-view. The main event is a twelve rounds middleweight bout between Chris Eubank Jr (31-2, 23 KO) and Liam Williams (23-3-1, 18 KO).

Also on the card a pair of ten-round welterweight matchups featuring Chris Jenkins (22-4-3, 8 KO) up against (23-4, 12 KO), and Samuel Antwi (13-1, 6 KO) faceoff Conah Walker (10-0-1, 3 KO).

The current lineup can be found below. The full fight card is expected to be finalized shortly.

Fight Card

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Williams, 12 rounds, middleweight

Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin, 10 rounds, middleweight – Shields’s WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles

Chris Jenkins vs. Julius Indongo, 10 rounds, welterweight

Samuel Antwi vs. Conah Walker, 10 rounds, welterweight – British welterweight title

Rhys Edwards vs. Ruslan Berchuk, 8 rounds, featherweight

Otto Wallin vs. Kamil Sokolowski, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Steve Robinson vs. Shane Gill, heavyweight

Harlem Eubank vs. TBA, super lightweight

Caroline Dubois vs. Vaida Masiokaite, lightweight