Nicolas Vega vs Vinicius Moraes tops WKN debut on El Nueve live from Buenos Aires

The World Kickboxing Network returns to South America on Saturday, February 12 with the WKN Argentina event taking place at Club Morón in Buenos Aires. Presented by Cristian Bosch, the fight card features a series of bouts with local and international competitors, marking the organization’s inaugural installment live on El Nueve.

Headlining the show representative of the country-host Nicolas Vega goes up against Vinicius Moraes of Brazil. In the co-main event local Florencia Greco takes on Jacqueline Ayala of Chile.

Among other bouts Argentine Tomas Aguirre faces Mario Falero of Uruguay, and Juan M. Torino battles his compatriot Gonzalo Sanchez. The full nine-fight lineup can be found below.

The event follows Estrellas de Acero 6 held in memory of Argentinian legend Jorge Acero Cali in December 2021.

WKN on El Nueve

Nicolas Vega vs. Vinicius Moraes

Florencia Greco vs. Jacqueline Ayala

Tomas Aguirre vs. Mario Falero

Marcos Rios vs. Zion Silva

Juan Almeida vs. Ignacio Tenaglia

Angel Bauza vs. Matias Arnez

Cristian Dure vs. Franco Agosto

Juan M. Torino vs. Gonzalo Sanchez

Fernando Amaya vs. Camilo Castagno