Kickboxing

Nicolas Vega vs Vinicius Moraes tops WKN debut on El Nueve live from Buenos Aires

Parviz Iskenderov
Nicolas Vega vs Vinicius Moraes
Nicolas Vega vs Vinicius Moraes

WKN on El Nueve

The World Kickboxing Network returns to South America on Saturday, February 12 with the WKN Argentina event taking place at Club Morón in Buenos Aires. Presented by Cristian Bosch, the fight card features a series of bouts with local and international competitors, marking the organization’s inaugural installment live on El Nueve.

Headlining the show representative of the country-host Nicolas Vega goes up against Vinicius Moraes of Brazil. In the co-main event local Florencia Greco takes on Jacqueline Ayala of Chile.

Among other bouts Argentine Tomas Aguirre faces Mario Falero of Uruguay, and Juan M. Torino battles his compatriot Gonzalo Sanchez. The full nine-fight lineup can be found below.

The event follows Estrellas de Acero 6 held in memory of Argentinian legend Jorge Acero Cali in December 2021.

WKN on El Nueve

  • Nicolas Vega vs. Vinicius Moraes
  • Florencia Greco vs. Jacqueline Ayala
  • Tomas Aguirre vs. Mario Falero
  • Marcos Rios vs. Zion Silva
  • Juan Almeida vs. Ignacio Tenaglia
  • Angel Bauza vs. Matias Arnez
  • Cristian Dure vs. Franco Agosto
  • Juan M. Torino vs. Gonzalo Sanchez
  • Fernando Amaya vs. Camilo Castagno
