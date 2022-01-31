UFC Vegas 47 fight card, Hermansson vs Strickland

UFC Vegas 47 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday February 5, which makes it Sunday February 6 in Australia. The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland.

Ranked No. 6 Hermansson (22-6) was in action last May when he scored a unanimous decision against Edmen Shahbazyan. Prior to that he dropped a UD against Marvin Vettori and submitted Kelvin Gastelum in Round 1.

Ranked No. 7 Strickland (24-3) won five bouts in a row. He last fought in July 2021 scoring a unanimous decision against Uriah Hall. Before that he similarly defeated Krzysztof Jotko and stopped Brendan Allen in Round 2.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs Strickland live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

The co-main event in a three-round 185-pound battle between Punahele Soriano (8-1) and unbeaten Nick Maximov (7-0). Among other bouts, undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (14-0) faces fellow-welterweight Carlston Harris (17-4), following a pair of middleweight matchups, as Sam Alvey (33-16-1) meets Phil Hawes (11-3), and Tresean Gore (4-0) takes on Bryan Battle (7-1). In addition, Julian Erosa (26-10) goes up against Steven Peterson (19-9) at featherweight.

The full UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs Strickland fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland card

Main Card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 12 am GMT / 11 am AEDT)

Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Carlston Harris

Sam Alvey vs. Phil Hawes

Tresean Gore vs. Bryan Battle

Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson

Preliminary card (4 pm ET / 1 pm PT / 9 pm GMT / 8 am AEDT)

Miles Johns vs. John Castaneda

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Michael Trizano

Chidi Njokuani vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Jason Witt vs. Philip Rowe

Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques

Malcolm Gordon vs. Denys Bondar