UFC

UFC Vegas 47 fight card, Hermansson vs Strickland

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland

UFC Vegas 47 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday February 5, which makes it Sunday February 6 in Australia. The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland.

Ranked No. 6 Hermansson (22-6) was in action last May when he scored a unanimous decision against Edmen Shahbazyan. Prior to that he dropped a UD against Marvin Vettori and submitted Kelvin Gastelum in Round 1.

Ranked No. 7 Strickland (24-3) won five bouts in a row. He last fought in July 2021 scoring a unanimous decision against Uriah Hall. Before that he similarly defeated Krzysztof Jotko and stopped Brendan Allen in Round 2.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs Strickland live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

The co-main event in a three-round 185-pound battle between Punahele Soriano (8-1) and unbeaten Nick Maximov (7-0). Among other bouts, undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (14-0) faces fellow-welterweight Carlston Harris (17-4), following a pair of middleweight matchups, as Sam Alvey (33-16-1) meets Phil Hawes (11-3), and Tresean Gore (4-0) takes on Bryan Battle (7-1). In addition, Julian Erosa (26-10) goes up against Steven Peterson (19-9) at featherweight.

The full UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs Strickland fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland card

Main Card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 12 am GMT / 11 am AEDT)

  • Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland
  • Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov
  • Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Carlston Harris
  • Sam Alvey vs. Phil Hawes
  • Tresean Gore vs. Bryan Battle
  • Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson

Preliminary card (4 pm ET / 1 pm PT / 9 pm GMT / 8 am AEDT)

  • Miles Johns vs. John Castaneda
  • Hakeem Dawodu vs. Michael Trizano
  • Chidi Njokuani vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
  • Jason Witt vs. Philip Rowe
  • Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko
  • Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques
  • Malcolm Gordon vs. Denys Bondar
FeaturedMMANewsUFC

