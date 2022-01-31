UFC Vegas 47 fight card, Hermansson vs Strickland

UFC Vegas 47 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday February 5, which makes it Sunday February 6 in Australia. The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland.
Ranked No. 6 Hermansson (22-6) was in action last May when he scored a unanimous decision against Edmen Shahbazyan. Prior to that he dropped a UD against Marvin Vettori and submitted Kelvin Gastelum in Round 1.
Ranked No. 7 Strickland (24-3) won five bouts in a row. He last fought in July 2021 scoring a unanimous decision against Uriah Hall. Before that he similarly defeated Krzysztof Jotko and stopped Brendan Allen in Round 2.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs Strickland live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.
The co-main event in a three-round 185-pound battle between Punahele Soriano (8-1) and unbeaten Nick Maximov (7-0). Among other bouts, undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (14-0) faces fellow-welterweight Carlston Harris (17-4), following a pair of middleweight matchups, as Sam Alvey (33-16-1) meets Phil Hawes (11-3), and Tresean Gore (4-0) takes on Bryan Battle (7-1). In addition, Julian Erosa (26-10) goes up against Steven Peterson (19-9) at featherweight.
The full UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs Strickland fight card can be found below.
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland card
Main Card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 12 am GMT / 11 am AEDT)
- Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland
- Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov
- Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Carlston Harris
- Sam Alvey vs. Phil Hawes
- Tresean Gore vs. Bryan Battle
- Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson
Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $99.98.
Preliminary card (4 pm ET / 1 pm PT / 9 pm GMT / 8 am AEDT)
- Miles Johns vs. John Castaneda
- Hakeem Dawodu vs. Michael Trizano
- Chidi Njokuani vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
- Jason Witt vs. Philip Rowe
- Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko
- Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques
- Malcolm Gordon vs. Denys Bondar