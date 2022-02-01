Carlos Cuadras vs Jesse Rodriguez new headliner on Feb 5 in Phoenix, Rungvisai withdraws due to illness

A new main event has been set for Saturday, February 5 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona with Carlos Cuadras facing off Jesse Rodriguez for a vacant WBC super flyweight title. The latter replaces former champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, who was forced to withdraw.

Rodriguez (14-0 10 KOs) announced a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom last week, with the intention of closing in on a world title shot in 2022 with a fight on Saturday night’s bill. That world title tilt now comes in his first fight with Hearn, as Srisaket Sor Rungvisai was forced out of the rematch with Cuadras over the weekend through a non-COVID related illness, taken ill in the fight hotel having arrived in Arizona last Wednesday.

Boxing fans can watch Cuadras vs Rodriguez live stream on DAZN. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 6.

Cuadras vs Rodriguez

Tickets for Carlos Cuadras vs Jesse Rodriguez at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, February 5 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

Robert Garcia-trained talent Rodriguez, who recently turned 22, featured on multiple 2022 fighters to watch lists. When ‘Bam’ spoke of his desire to fight for world titles upon penning a deal with Hearn, he didn’t expect it to be so soon but he’s ready to take a golden opportunity with both hands and join his brother Joshua Franco as a World champion.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to be fighting for the WBC World title,” said Rodriguez. “It’s always been a dream of mine to become World champion and that dream will become reality this weekend. I want to thank RGBA, Teiken, and Matchroom, without them this wouldn’t be possible. On Saturday night, San Antonio will have another World champion!”

Cuadras (39-4-1 27 KOs) was aiming to repeat his victory over Rungvisai where he ripped the green and gold belt from the Thai star in May 2014 in his Mexico homeland, but now the 33 year old refocuses on a new test in the young tyro Rodriguez.

It’s the second time that the Cuadras has tried to reclaim the throne and comes on the back of his last battle for the belt where he floored defending champion Estrada in the third round of his defense before the champion prevailed in Mexico in October 2020 – and he sends his well -wishes to his former foe while excited to still have the chance to become a World ruler again.

“I heard Rungvisai got sick, we arrived with my team last night to Phoenix, I hope he is stable and without complications,” said Cuadras. “For my part, I’m ready and grateful with Teiken, Matchroom and the WBC for the opportunity to fight Jesse, who is a good fighter.”

Carlos Cuadras vs Jesse Rodriguez

‘The lower weights always deliver, and fate may well have sent us another barn-burner to light up Phoenix’

Rodriguez stepping in to take on Cuadras comes a week after another young star, Julio Cesar Martinez, set the tone by taking Juan Francisco Estrada’s place to tackle Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez in San Diego on March 5 in what promises to be an explosive clash. Hearn echoed his words from that change in expecting both men to rise to a new challenge this weekend.

“Once again, my hat goes off to both Carlos, Jesse and their teams for making this happen,” said Hearn. “Both camps and fighters were quick to get this fight together after Srisaket was taken ill and unable to fight, and we wish him well.

“But what a fight we have in prospect. Carlos has the chance to become a two-time World champion and eye up the winner of the Chocolatito-Martinez fight, and Jesse has been chomping at the bit to get a World title shot and victory on Saturday night catapults him into the mix for huge fights in 2022.

“The lower weights always deliver, and fate may well have sent us another barn-burner to light up Phoenix on Saturday night.”

Rungvisai was expected to meet Cuadras in the rematch. The bout was a replacement for the original main event featuring Jessie Vargas up against Liam Smith. The bout was postponed after the latter tested positive to COVID, and is expected to be rescheduled.

Among the bouts featured on Cuadras vs Rodriguez undercard, Jamie Mitchell (7-0-2 4 KOs) makes the first defense of her WBA bantamweight title against Carly Skelly (4-0-1). As well Raymond Ford defends his WBA Continental featherweight belt against Edward Vazquez. Rodriguez was set to face Fernando Diaz, who now takes on Lorenzo Smith.

Get the full Cuadras vs Rodriguez fight card.