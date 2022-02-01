Jesus Ramos faces Vladimir Hernandez on Thurman vs Barrios PPV undercard

Jesus “Mono” Ramos faces Vladimir Hernandez at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 5. The pair squares off on Thurman vs Barrios PPV undercard, replacing Abel Ramos vs Josesito Lopez bout, that was cancelled after the latter suffered injury at training and was forced to withdraw. Fans can watch the event live stream on FITE TV.

Ramos and Hernandez meet in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. The event is headlined by former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman who makes his ring return against former super lightweight champion Mario Barrios. In the co-main event four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz takes on Keenan Carbajal. Kicking off the action two-division champion Luis Nery battles unbeaten Carlos Castro.

Jesus Ramos (17-0, 14 KOs), the nephew of welterweight contender Abel Ramos, has paved his way to stardom with highlight-reel KOs, but has shown his ability to outbox opponents in his last two fights. After winning a unanimous decision over Javier Molina in May 2021, Ramos most recently dominated Brian Mendoza en route to another unanimous decision in September on FOX.

Prior to those fights, the 20-year-old southpaw had scored five-straight knockout victories.

The 32-year-old Vladimir Hernandez (13-4, 6 KOs) has revitalized his career during his current three-fight winning streak, most recently earning a split-decision over former unified champion Julian Williams in an October 2021 action fight. Hernandez’s previous outing had seen him upset longtime contender Alfredo Angulo in August 2020, with a July 2020 decision over Aaron Coley kicking off the run.

Originally from Durango, Mexico, Hernandez now fights out of Stockton, California as he looks to spring another upset on February 5.

