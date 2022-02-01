Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios tickets, PPV price, how to watch, live stream, time, schedule, card

Keith Thurman and Mario Barrios square off at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, February 5. The scheduled for twelve-rounds bout features former unified welterweight champion up against former super lightweight champion. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 6. Boxing fans can watch the fight live on pay-per-view.

Thurman (29-1, 22 KOs, 1 NC) is back in the ring for the first time since July 2019 when he suffered the defeat against Manny Pacquiao by split decision. Barrios (26-1, 17 KOs) was in action last June when he was KO’d by Gervonta Davis in Round 11. Both are looking to rebound from losses and get back in the contention for world title.

In the co-feature four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz (37-2-1, 19 KOs) meets Keenan Carbajal (23-2-1, 15 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super featherweight. Among other PPV undercard bouts, Jesus Ramos (17-0, 14 KOs) takes on Vladimir Hernandez (13-4, 6 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super welterweight, and Luis Nery (31-1, 24 KOs) battles it out against Carlos Castro (27-0, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder at bantamweight.

Thurman vs Barrios tickets

Thurman vs Barrios tickets to witness all the action at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, February 5 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

How to watch Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios live stream in USA, UK, Australia & other countries, PPV cost

Boxing fans can watch Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios live stream on FITE TV. The date is Saturday, February 5. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The PPV price is $74.99 USD.

In the UK and Australia Thurman vs Barrios airs live on Sunday, February 6. The start time is scheduled for 2 am GMT and 1 pm AEDT, respectively. The PPV cost is $9.99 USD.

The respective schedule in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

Thurman vs Barrios Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Thurman vs Barrios Fight Week, leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the ring. Check out the schedule below. All times PT.

Tuesday, February 1

Thurman vs Barrios Fight Week kicks off on Tuesday, February 1. The Virtual Trainers Roundtable features Robert Garcia, Derrick James, Stephen “Breadman” Edwards and Ismael Salas. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm.

Wednesday, February 2

The final Thurman vs Barrios pre-fight press conference is on Wednesday, February 2 (closed to public). In attendance Keith Thurman, Mario Barrios, Leo Santa Cruz and Keenan Carbajal. Live stream from Michelob ULTRA Arena Floor is available on FS1 starting at 2 pm.

Thursday, February 3

Thurman vs Barrios PPV undercard & FOX main event press conference is on Thursday, February 3 (closed to public). The start time is scheduled for 11 am.

Friday, February 4

The official Thurman vs Barrios weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, February 4 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. (closed to public). Weigh-in will air on FS1 at 2 pm.

Saturday, February 5

Thurman vs Barrios fight date is Saturday, February 5. The location is Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Doors open at 1:30 pm. First begins at 1:40 pm. The PPV fight card starts at 6 pm.

The post-fight press conference follows as the action inside the squared circle concludes.

Thurman vs Barrios fight card

The four-fight Thurman vs Barrios card live on pay-per-view looks as the following:

Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios, 12 rounds, welterweight

Leo Santa Cruz vs. Keenan Carbajal, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Jesus Ramos vs. Vladimir Hernandez, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Luis Nery vs. Carlos Castro, 10 rounds, bantamweight