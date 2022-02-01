Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia & Yordenis Ugas discuss Thurman vs Barrios (video)

Former unified world champion Keith Thurman returns to action facing off former super lightweight champion Mario Barrios at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday February 5, which makes it Sunday February 6 in the UK and Australia. Boxing fans can watch the fight live on pay-per-view.

Ahead of the event Premier Boxing Champions released the video featuring two-time welterweight champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter, former two-division champion Danny “Swift” Garcia and current WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas as they preview the upcoming bout. Thurman, former WBA and WBC champion at 147-pounds, reached the pinnacle of the sport with memorable victories over both Porter and Garcia during his extended run atop the division. You can watch it up top.

In the co-main event four-division champion Leo Santa Cruz takes on Keenan Carbajal. Get Thurman vs Barrios full fight card.