Thurman vs Barrios undercard: Abel Ramos faces Luke Santamaria, plus more

Abel Ramos faces Luke Santamaria Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 5. The pair squares off in a ten-round welterweight bout headlining Thurman vs Barrios undercard live on FOX.

Advertisements

The FOX broadcast also features Ryan Karl up against Omar Juarez battling in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

In the evening’s main event former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman faces former super lightweight champion Mario Barrios. The twelve-round bout headlines the four-fight card live on pay-per-view. Among the PPV bouts four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz takes on Keenan Carbajal in the co-main event, Jesus Ramos faces off Vladimir Hernandez in a ten-round super welterweight match, and two-division champion Luis Nery meets unbeaten Carlos Castro in the ten-round telecast opener.

Thurman vs Barrios tickets

Thurman vs Barrios tickets to witness all the action at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, February 5 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

Abel Ramos was originally scheduled to take on Josesito Lopez as part of Thurman vs Barrios pay-per-view event, but Lopez was injured in training camp and forced to withdraw. The bout was replaced by Jesus Ramos vs Vladimir Hernandez.

Ramos (27-4-2, 21 KOs) is part of a boxing family out of Casa Grande, Arizona, which includes his nephew, rising undefeated contender Jesus Ramos. The 30-year-old Ramos has built a reputation as a hardnosed boxer who doesn’t back down from a fight and gives as good as he gets. He turned the tables on Omar Figueroa, Jr. when he went toe-to-toe and forced Figueroa to quit on his stool in his last fight on May 1. He also owns a split decision defeat to welterweight world champion Yordenis Ugas and showed a flair for the dramatic when he scored a TKO victory over Bryant Perrella in the waning seconds of their fight in 2020.

Advertisements

The 24-year-old Santamaría (12-2-1, 7 KOs) steps into the ring after earning a unanimous decision over former two-division champion Devon Alexander last August. Santamaria had previously dropped a decision to top prospect Paul Kroll in October 2020, following an August 2020 triumph over veteran contender Mykal Fox that saw him drop Fox in round one of their battle. The Garden Grove, California native also owns a decision over Willie Jones and a split draw against Marquis Taylor in his 2019 contests. Santamaría was unbeaten in 10 fights since his first loss before facing Kroll, with his only other defeat coming via a four-round decision in his third pro bout in 2015.

Known for his action packed style, Karl (19-3, 12 KOs) bounced back from a 2020 defeat to former world champion Mario Barrios in August, as he bested Edgar Ramirez by unanimous decision in their eight-round bout. The 30-year-old Milano, Texas native has won four of his last five fights overall and owns a decision victory over Kareem Martin on top of a knockout over Kevin Watts to avenge one of his losses.

The 22-year-old Juarez (12-1, 5 KOs) returned to the win column in September, dropping Jairo Lopez on his way to a unanimous decision victory. Juarez bounced back after losing a narrow majority decision to All Rivera in a thrilling bout in June 2021. A native of Brownsville, Texas, Juarez was a standout amateur who made waves outside of the ring by dedicating himself to giving back to the state’s youth through motivational speaking and received recognition from the Texas State Senate and the Texas House of Representatives for his efforts.

Thurman vs Barrios non-televised undercard

In non-televised action unbeaten super lightweights Kent Cruz (16-0-1, 10 KOs) and Enriko Gogokhia (13-0, 8 KOs) meet in an eight-round duel, lightweight prospect Anthony Cuba (2-0-1, 1 KO) takes on fellow unbeaten Jose Gonzalez (3-0, 3 KOs) in a six-round bout and unbeaten welterweight John Rincon (5-0, 2 KOs) competes in a six-round attraction.

Rounding out the lineup will be the sons of former two-time world champion Fernando Vargas entering the ring, as Fernando Vargas Jr. (4-0, 4 KOs) steps in for a middleweight duel, while Amado Vargas (3-0, 2 KOs) competes in a four-round featherweight bout.

Thurman vs Barrios fight card

The current Thurman vs Barrios lineup looks as the following:

Main Card (PPV)

Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios, 12 rounds, welterweight

Leo Santa Cruz vs. Keenan Carbajal, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Jesus Ramos vs. Vladimir Hernandez, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Luis Nery vs. Carlos Castro, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Undercard (FOX)

Abel Ramos vs. Lucas Santamaria, 10 rounds, welterweight

Ryan Karl vs. Omar Juarez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Non-televised undercard

Kent Cruz vs. Enriko Gogokhia, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Anthony Cuba vs. Jose Gonzalez, 6 rounds, lightweight

John Rincon vs. TBA, 6 rounds, welterweight

Fernando Vargas Jr vs. TBA, 4 rounds, middleweight

Amado Vargas vs. TBA, 4 rounds, featherweight