Willman Junior vs Carmelo Ortega for WKN Spanish title tops HDH 111 in Fontanar

WKN Spanish title is on the line at Pabellon Polideportivo de Fontanar on February 20, where Chinto Mordillo presents Hombres de Honor MMA 111. The championship bout features Willman Junior up against Carmelo Ortega at super lightweight.

Willman Junior (5-1) is coming off the win by knockout in the second round against Roberto Arrua. The resume of Carmelo Ortega (2-2) includes a pair wins by submission in the first round against Claude Dominique and Edye Ruiz.

The rest of the card features a series of MMA bouts with local and international fighters.