Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Search
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
MMA

Willman Junior vs Carmelo Ortega for WKN Spanish title tops HDH 111 in Fontanar

Parviz Iskenderov
Willman Junior vs Carmelo Ortega
Willman Junior vs Carmelo Ortega

Hombres de Honor MMA

WKN Spanish title is on the line at Pabellon Polideportivo de Fontanar on February 20, where Chinto Mordillo presents Hombres de Honor MMA 111. The championship bout features Willman Junior up against Carmelo Ortega at super lightweight.

Advertisements

Willman Junior (5-1) is coming off the win by knockout in the second round against Roberto Arrua. The resume of Carmelo Ortega (2-2) includes a pair wins by submission in the first round against Claude Dominique and Edye Ruiz.

The rest of the card features a series of MMA bouts with local and international fighters.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097