Claressa Shields: Floyd Mayweather can still do whatever he wants to do inside that ring

Claressa Shields defends her unified WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight belts against Ema Kozin live on pay-per-view from Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, February 5. Two-division undisputed world champion steps into the ring as the co-main event in her UK debut as a professional, returning to the region, where she won the first of her two Olympic gold medals.

Ahead of the event Shields shared details from her training with all-time great Floyd Mayweather. Check out below what she had to say about her experience in Las Vegas.

Boxing fans can watch Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin, as well as the rest of four-fight PPV card, live stream on FITE TV. The headline-bout features UK middleweights Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 6.

If successful against Kozin, Shields is looking to face current WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall for the second time. The latter won their first fight at the 2012 amateur world championships.

Claressa Shields: We talked a lot about my skills, but also about the difference between amateurs and pros

“The main reason for going to Las Vegas was to get some altitude training. Cardiff has some altitude like Las Vegas, and there’s no altitude in Flint. I wanted to have my lungs feel that burn. I ran at 10,000 feet of elevation.”

“The opportunity with Mayweather just kind of presented itself. Floyd heard I was coming and he opened up his gym to me and my team. It was great to see him spar and be in his presence. It was great to talk to him too and really see what he’s like.”

“It’s great to hear that he’s a huge fan of me and that him and his kids like to watch my fights. It was a great experience overall.”

“Floyd told me I was going in the right direction. Not a lot of U.S. fans get to have the experience of going to see what fans in the U.K. are like. He told me a lot about his experience fighting Ricky Hatton.”

“We talked a lot about my skills, but also about the difference between amateurs and pros. In the pros you really have to stay calm and take your time. Even in two minute rounds, he was telling me to slow down and really see those shots coming.”

“Floyd’s in great shape. He was sparring a 21-year-old for eight rounds and he wasn’t even always taking breaks between rounds. He can still do whatever he wants to do inside that ring. If he wanted to, he’d give all those guys problems at 147 and 154. From what I saw, his legs and his motor are still working.”

