Boxing

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano press conference in New York with Eddie Hearn & Jake Paul (video)

Taylor vs Serrano live from MSG

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor defends her title against seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano in a historic main event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Saturday April 30, which makes it Sunday May 1 in the UK and Australia. Boxing fans worldwide can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

The kickoff press conference is held on Wednesday, February 2 starting at 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT in the US and 5:30 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 4:30 am AEDT in Australia on Thursday, February 3. Live stream video is available up top.

In addition to Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, press conference is set to feature Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn, and YouTuber and pro-boxer Jake Paul.

Get Taylor vs Serrano current fight card.

BoxingNewsVideo

