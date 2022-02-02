Stream Thurman vs Barrios live on FITE TV
Boxing

Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios final press conference (video)

Thurman vs Barrios live from Las Vegas

Ahead of their welterweight clash live on pay-per-view from Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, February 5, former unified 147-pound champion Keith Thurman (29-1, 22 KOs, 1 NC) and former super lightweight champion Marion Barrios (26-1, 17 KOs) partake in the final press conference.

Thurman vs Barrios final pre-fight press conference is scheduled for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US and 10 pm GMT in the UK on Wednesday, February 2, and 9 am AEDT in Australia on Thursday, February 3. Live stream video is available up top.

Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios tickets, PPV cost, how to watch, live stream, time, schedule, undercard

Tickets for Thurman vs Barrios showdown can purchased via TicketNetwork. Other boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on FITE TV. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 6.

Also in attendance at press conference four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz (37-2-1, 19 KOs) and his opponent in ten-round super featherweight co-main event Keenan Carbajal (23-2-1, 15 KOs).

Get Thurman vs Barrios full fight card.

BoxingNewsVideo

