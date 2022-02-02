Search
UFC Vegas 47 start time, how to watch, live stream, Hermansson vs Strickland

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 5. The date when MMA event airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 6.

In the main event No. 6-ranked middleweight contender Jack Hermansson (22-6) aims to score the second victory in a row, when he takes on No. 7-ranked Sean Strickland (24-3), who is riding the five-win streak. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Also on the card, Nick Maximov (7-0) goes up against Punahele Soriano (8-1), Carlston Harris (17-4) faces Shavkat Rakhmonov (14-0), Sam Alvey (33-16-1) battles Brendan Allen (17-5), and Tresean Gore (4-0) meets Bryan Battle (7-1). In addition, Steven Peterson (19-9) squares off against Julian Erosa (26-10). The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs Strickland, date and time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs Strickland live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, February 5. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 47 UK time, Hermansson vs Strickland

UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs Strickland UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, February 6 at 12 am GMT for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 9 pm GMT on Saturday, February 5. Fans can watch the event live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

UFC Vegas 47 Australia time, Hermansson vs Strickland

In Australia UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs Strickland live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, February 6. The main card start time is scheduled for 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST. The preliminary card begins at 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST.

UFC Vegas 47 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs Strickland fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland
  • Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov
  • Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Carlston Harris
  • Sam Alvey vs. Brendan Allen
  • Tresean Gore vs. Bryan Battle
  • Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson

Preliminary card

  • Miles Johns vs. John Castaneda
  • Hakeem Dawodu vs. Michael Trizano
  • Chidi Njokuani vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
  • Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko
  • Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques
  • Jason Witt vs. Philip Rowe
  • Malcolm Gordon vs. Denys Bondar
FeaturedMMANewsUFC

