Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin workout in Cardiff (photos)

Two-weight undisputed world champion Claressa Shields defends her unified WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight titles against top contender Ema Kozin live on pay-per-view from Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, February 5. Boxing fans can watch the fight on FITE TV.

On Wednesday Shields and Kozin took part in Fight Week media workout. Also partaking in workout middleweights Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams, welterweights Chris Jenkins and Julius Indongo, featherweight Rhys Edward and lightweight Caroline Dubois. Check out some of the photos below.

