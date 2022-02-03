Stream Thurman vs Barrios live on FITE TV
Stream Thurman vs Barrios live on FITE TV
Stream Thurman vs Barrios live on FITE TV
Stream Thurman vs Barrios live on FITE TV
Search
Stream Thurman vs Barrios live on FITE TV
Stream Thurman vs Barrios live on FITE TV
Stream Thurman vs Barrios live on FITE TV
Stream Thurman vs Barrios live on FITE TV
Boxing

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin workout in Cardiff (photos)

Newswire

Fight Week media workout

Two-weight undisputed world champion Claressa Shields defends her unified WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight titles against top contender Ema Kozin live on pay-per-view from Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, February 5. Boxing fans can watch the fight on FITE TV.

On Wednesday Shields and Kozin took part in Fight Week media workout. Also partaking in workout middleweights Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams, welterweights Chris Jenkins and Julius Indongo, featherweight Rhys Edward and lightweight Caroline Dubois. Check out some of the photos below.

Get Shields vs Kozin full fight card and start time.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsPhotos

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Thurman vs Barrios live on FITE TV

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097