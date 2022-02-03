Thurman vs Barrios undercard press conference (video)

Former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman and former super lightweight champion Marion Barrios headline the night of action live on pay-per-view from Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, February 5. In the co-main event four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz faces Keenan Carbajal.

Following the main event final pre-fight press conference the undercard competitors host the presser ahead of their respective bouts. The start time is scheduled for Thursday, February 3 at 2 pm ET 11 am PT. Live stream video is available up top.

In attendance Jesus Ramos, Vladimir Hernandez, Luis Nery, Carlos Castro, Abel Ramos, Luke Santamaria, Ryan Karl and Omar Juarez.

Tickets for Thurman vs Barrios showdown can purchased via TicketNetwork. Other boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on FITE TV. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 6.

Get Thurman vs Barrios full fight card.