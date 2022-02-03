Stream Thurman vs Barrios live on FITE TV
Stream Thurman vs Barrios live on FITE TV
Stream Thurman vs Barrios live on FITE TV
Stream Thurman vs Barrios live on FITE TV
Search
Stream Thurman vs Barrios live on FITE TV
Stream Thurman vs Barrios live on FITE TV
Stream Thurman vs Barrios live on FITE TV
Stream Thurman vs Barrios live on FITE TV
Boxing

Thurman vs Barrios undercard press conference (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Thurman vs Barrios live from Las Vegas

Former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman and former super lightweight champion Marion Barrios headline the night of action live on pay-per-view from Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, February 5. In the co-main event four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz faces Keenan Carbajal.

Following the main event final pre-fight press conference the undercard competitors host the presser ahead of their respective bouts. The start time is scheduled for Thursday, February 3 at 2 pm ET 11 am PT. Live stream video is available up top.

In attendance Jesus Ramos, Vladimir Hernandez, Luis Nery, Carlos Castro, Abel Ramos, Luke Santamaria, Ryan Karl and Omar Juarez.

Stream Thurman vs Barrios live on FITE TV

Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios tickets, PPV cost, how to watch, live stream, time, schedule, undercard

Tickets for Thurman vs Barrios showdown can purchased via TicketNetwork. Other boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on FITE TV. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 6.

Get Thurman vs Barrios full fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Stream Shields vs Kozin live on FITE TV
Stream Thurman vs Barrios live on FITE TV

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097