What Katie Taylor & Amanda Serrano had to say at kickoff press conference

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano square off in a historic main event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, April 30. The years in the making contest features undisputed lightweight champion and pound-for-pound #1 making the sixth defense of her title against seven-weight world champion and pound-for-pound #2.

Advertisements

Boxing fans worldwide can watch Taylor vs Serrano live stream on DAZN. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 1.

The arguably biggest fight in women’s boxing is one that will not only make boxing history, but women’s sports history. MSG has hosted thousands of fights through its illustrious years, beginning more than a century ago on July 17, 1882; now, 140 years later, this matchup finally marks the very first time two female fighters are headlining a combat sports event at ‘The World’s Most Famous Arena’.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano tickets

Taylor vs Serrano tickets to witness all the action at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Saturday, April 30 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via Ticket Network and Vivid Seats.

Irish icon Taylor (20-0 6 KOs) puts all the Lightweight belts on the line for the sixth time since winning them in June 2019 in a war with Delfine Persoon and seeing off the Belgian in a rematch in England before repelling the challenges of Miriam Gutierrez, Natasha Jonas, Jennifer Han and Firuza Sharipova – and there’s added spice to the fight as Taylor holds a win over Amanda’s sister Cindy in Boston back in October 2018.

Puerto Rican sensation Serrano (42-1-1 30 KOs) already has an unrivalled legacy in the sport as a seven-weight World champion. The Brooklyn based champion enters the momentous bout in sparkling form after knocking out Daniela Bermudez last March, dominating Yamileth Mercado in August and overpowering Miriam Gutierrez in two separate cards co-starring Jake Paul. Amanda was the 2021 Female Fighter of the Year for DAZN, ESPN and WBC among others.

Advertisements

Taylor and Serrano came face-to-face at MSG today for the first time since the fight was announced. Check out below what they had to say. Press conference also featured Matchroom Sport head Eddie Hearn and YouTube and pro boxer Jake Paul.

Katie Taylor: This really is the best fight in boxing right now

“I’ve had my eyes on Amanda Serrano and this is a fight I’ve been looking forward to for quite some time now.”

“This is history right here and all of our hard work is going to be paid off for at this time.”

“I think that this fight is the most exciting fight in the sport, not just female boxing. This really is the best fight in boxing right now.”

“We are both great champions, she has a great record and she’s a great fighter. We have seen the likes of McCaskill and others; but I want to be the best fighter.”

Amanda Serrano: Never did I imagine making the money I have today. I mean, headlining MSG, like what?

“No time is better than right now. Happy Women and Girls in Sports Day … Women, we are changing the sport. I am honored to share the ring with Katie Taylor.”

“I have to thank my coach for not accepting the first couple fights. He knew what I was worth and now we are working with MVP.”

“I don’t need to talk bad about any of my opponents. I do all of my talking inside the ring.”

“13 years, I’ve been professional and every other day I have wanted to quit… never did I imagine making the money I have today. I mean, headlining MSG, like what?”

Eddie Hearn: We expect to fill up the Garden completely, an unbelievable undercard being planned

“Welcome to the iconic Madison Square Garden here in New York for the history making occasion, April 30 the undisputed women’s lightweight world championship here from the Mecca of boxing MSG. The first time in 140 years of boxing and combat sport history, two females headline here.”

“This is going to be not just the biggest female fights of all time, but one of the biggest fights of all time. Katie Taylor is a huge draw in Ireland and the UK, Amanda here in the US, both women have headlined on major events around the world.”

“We expect to fill up the Garden completely, an unbelievable undercard being planned for April 30 already, two-division world champion Jessie Vargas will take on Liam Smith from Liverpool. The undisputed super-middleweight world championship between Crews-Dezurn and Cederroos also on the card, as well as many more to come.”

“Thank you to everyone for their support, this feels like an iconic moment for the sport in boxing, a moment that a lot of us have worked very hard towards. As Jake said earlier, to those great fighters that have come before them, for now we celebrate Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano who will make history here at Madison Square Garden on April 30.”

Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul at press conference | Michelle Farsi for Matchroom/MSG Photos

Jake Paul: I’ll always be involved in this sport and pushing to make boxing a better place

“What an honor to be here at the historic Madison Square Garden, I want to give a big thanks to Jim Dolan and the entire MSG team for making history with us – for real.”

“Women have been boxing since the early 1900’s but it wasn’t until 1999 that they were able to compete professionally. 23 years later here we are with one of the biggest fights ever headlined by two women at Madison Square Garden.”

“Today is about Amanda and Katie, the two best female boxers in the world right now, they deserve this stage, this historic payday and they deserve to settle who is the pound for pound best which is why I’m excited to see this fight.”

“It’s also about Anne Wolf, Christine Martin, Leila Ali, Mia St. John and so many other legendary boxers that helped lay the foundations for the ladies to be sitting here today. It’s about Clarissa Shields, Mikaela Mayer, Alycia Baumgardner and other amazing professionals currently in the sport. Most of all it’s about the future young women and girls all around the world who will see April 30 as a moment that made the impossible, possible, equality as it’s meant to be.”

“It’s an honor to be here with Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing, DAZN, MSG, we’re grateful to Katie Taylor and here team to commit to taking this fight. Of course, most of all we’re proud to stand with Amanda Serrano, the superstar, a woman who has dedicated her life to boxing. Now it’s time to start showing the commitment she has made and show the world how important women’s boxing is to people like bob Arum who misspoke earlier this week. He’s going to eat his words April 30 and see how impactful this fight, I’m excited to be here and let’s make history.

“I’m a fight fan, I fell in love with boxing and I’m passionate about boxing all the way around. When I met Amanda Serrano and I heard her story and how hard she’s worked, I see how hard she is trained, she’s getting paid pennies on the dollar and being taken advantage of from people in her career. She needed help and guidance, to be put on a pedestal – she’s a superstar. I’m excited to be promotor Paul and we might be sitting next to each other a few more times in the future. I’ll always be involved in this sport and pushing to make boxing a better place.”

Among the bouts featured on Taylor vs Serrano undercard Jessie Vargas faces Liam Smith in a twelve-rounder at super welterweight, and Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos battle it out for the undisputed super middleweight title. Other bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.