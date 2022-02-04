Artem Vakhitov vs Luis Tavares plus more join Glory 80 fight card, tickets

Kickboxing event Glory 80 airs live on pay-per-view from Trixxo Arena in Hasselt, Belgium on Saturday, March 19. The full fight card, including a pair of title bouts, as well as the tickets information has been announced today.

The previously announced heavyweight rematch between K-1 legend Badr Hari (106-16, 92 KO) and Arkadiusz Wrzosek (14-5, 9 KO) is now set to co-headline the show. The new main event is a heavyweight bout between recent world title challenger Jamal Ben Saddik (36-10, 29 KO) and Levi Rigters (13-1, 6 KO).

Among the newly added bouts, two-time light heavyweight champion Artem Vakhitov (22-6, 8 KO) is set to defend his belt against top contender Luis Tavares (64-8, 22 KO). The pair meets for the second time. Vakhitov won their first fight in June 2013 by knockout in the first round.

As well, two-time super bantamweight champion Tiffany van Soest (22-4-1, 6 KO) defends her title against Manazo Kobayashi (16-3-4, 4 KO). In addition, Ertugrul Bayrak (18-6, 5 KO) faces Serkan Ozcaglayan (42-6, 34 KO) at middleweight, and Guerric Billet (32-4-1, 14 KO) meets Nordin Ben Moh (88-8, 45 KO) at lightweight.

The preliminary bout features Jos van Belzen (8-1, 3 KO) up against Jay Overmeer (25-4, 12 KO) at lightweight. The lineup can be found below.

Glory 80 tickets

Tickets for Glory 80 go on sale on Friday, February 4 at 2 pm CET. Tickets priced at €37.89, €43.30, €54.13, €81.19, €108.25, €162.38, €316.50 and €416.50 can be purchased through tickets.glorykickboxing.com, as per announcement sent out by the promotion.

Glory 80: Ben Saddik vs Rigters

Glory 80 fight card

Main Card

Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Levi Rigters, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Arkadiusz Wrzosek vs. Badr Hari, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Artem Vakhitov vs. Luis Tavares, 5 rounds, light heavyweight – Vakhitov’s light heavyweight title

Tiffany van Soest vs. Manazo Kobayashi, 5 rounds, super bantamweight – van Soest’s super bantamweight title

Ertugrul Bayrak vs. Serkan Ozcaglayan, 3 rounds, middleweight

Guerric Billet vs. Nordin Ben Moh, 3 rounds, lightweight

Preliminary Card

Jos van Belzen vs. Jay Overmeer, 3 rounds, lightweight