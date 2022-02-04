Carlos Cuadras vs Jesse Rodriguez weigh-in results (video)

Carlos Cuadras and Jesse Rodriguez battle it out for a vacant WBC super flyweight title at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday February 5, which makes it Sunday February 6 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Cuadras vs Rodriguez weigh-in start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the US and 8 pm GMT in the UK on Friday February 4, and 7 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday February 5. Live stream video is available up top.

Tickets for Carlos Cuadras vs Jesse Rodriguez can be purchased through TicketNetwork. Other fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Get Cuadras vs Rodriguez full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Cuadras vs Rodriguez fight card

Carlos Cuadras vs. Jesse Rodriguez, 12 rounds, vacant WBC super flyweight title

Jamie Mitchell vs. Carly Skelly, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Mitchell’s WBA women’s bantamweight title

Raymond Ford vs. Edward Vazquez, 10 rounds, featherweight – Ford’s WBA Continental featherweight title

Fernando Diaz vs. Lorenzo Smith, 10 rounds, flyweight

Aaron Aponte vs. Louis Jourdain, super flyweight

Khalil Coe vs. Stuart Twardzik, light heavyweight

Adam Stewart vs. Alvin Davie, heavyweight

Elijah Garcia vs. Antonio Louis Hernandez, middleweight