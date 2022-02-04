Carlos Cuadras vs Jesse Rodriguez weigh-in results (video)

Carlos Cuadras and Jesse Rodriguez battle it out for a vacant WBC super flyweight title at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday February 5, which makes it Sunday February 6 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
Cuadras vs Rodriguez weigh-in start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the US and 8 pm GMT in the UK on Friday February 4, and 7 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday February 5. Live stream video is available up top.
Tickets for Carlos Cuadras vs Jesse Rodriguez can be purchased through TicketNetwork. Other fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.
Get Cuadras vs Rodriguez full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.
Cuadras vs Rodriguez fight card
- Carlos Cuadras vs. Jesse Rodriguez, 12 rounds, vacant WBC super flyweight title
- Jamie Mitchell vs. Carly Skelly, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Mitchell’s WBA women’s bantamweight title
- Raymond Ford vs. Edward Vazquez, 10 rounds, featherweight – Ford’s WBA Continental featherweight title
- Fernando Diaz vs. Lorenzo Smith, 10 rounds, flyweight
- Aaron Aponte vs. Louis Jourdain, super flyweight
- Khalil Coe vs. Stuart Twardzik, light heavyweight
- Adam Stewart vs. Alvin Davie, heavyweight
- Elijah Garcia vs. Antonio Louis Hernandez, middleweight