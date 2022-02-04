Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios weigh-in results (video)

Former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman and former super lightweight champion Mario Barrios square off at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday February 5, which makes it Sunday February 6 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Thurman vs Barrios weigh-in start time is scheduled for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US and 10 pm GMT in the UK on Friday February 4, and 9 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday February 5. Live stream video is available up top.

Get Thurman vs Barrios full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Thurman vs Barrios fight card

Main Card (PPV)

Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios, 12 rounds, welterweight

Leo Santa Cruz vs. Keenan Carbajal, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Jesus Ramos vs. Vladimir Hernandez, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Luis Nery vs. Carlos Castro, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Undercard (FOX)

Abel Ramos vs. Lucas Santamaria, 10 rounds, welterweight

Ryan Karl vs. Omar Juarez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Non-televised undercard

Kent Cruz vs. Enriko Gogokhia, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Anthony Cuba vs. Jose Gonzalez, 6 rounds, lightweight

John Rincon vs. Ramon Duarte Marquez, 6 rounds, welterweight

Fernando Vargas Jr vs. Kody Koboski, 4 rounds, middleweight

Jesus Silveyra Carrillo vs. Keith Hunter, 8 rounds, super lightweight