Boxing

Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios weigh-in results (video)

Thurman vs Barrios live from Las Vegas

Former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman and former super lightweight champion Mario Barrios square off at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday February 5, which makes it Sunday February 6 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Thurman vs Barrios weigh-in start time is scheduled for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US and 10 pm GMT in the UK on Friday February 4, and 9 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday February 5. Live stream video is available up top.

Tickets for Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios can be purchased through TicketNetwork. Other fans can watch the fight live stream on FITE TV.

Get Thurman vs Barrios full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Thurman vs Barrios fight card

Main Card (PPV)

  • Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios, 12 rounds, welterweight
  • Leo Santa Cruz vs. Keenan Carbajal, 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Jesus Ramos vs. Vladimir Hernandez, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Luis Nery vs. Carlos Castro, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios tickets, PPV price, how to watch, live stream, start time

Undercard (FOX)

  • Abel Ramos vs. Lucas Santamaria, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Ryan Karl vs. Omar Juarez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Non-televised undercard

  • Kent Cruz vs. Enriko Gogokhia, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Anthony Cuba vs. Jose Gonzalez, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • John Rincon vs. Ramon Duarte Marquez, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Fernando Vargas Jr vs. Kody Koboski, 4 rounds, middleweight
  • Jesus Silveyra Carrillo vs. Keith Hunter, 8 rounds, super lightweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

