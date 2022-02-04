Omar Juarez faces ‘big puncher’ Ryan Karl in ‘must win’ fight on Thurman vs Barrios undercard

Omar Juarez goes up against Ryan Karl on Saturday, February 5 live from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The pair squares off in a ten-round super lightweight bout kicking off Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios televised undercard. Tickets to witness all the action can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

The FOX broadcast begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, and is headlined by a ten-round welterweight showdown between Abel Ramos and Luke Santamaria. The FOX broadcast precedes the four-fight Thurman vs Barrios PPV fight card beginning at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT p.m. PT. Fans can watch the event live stream on FITE TV.

Omar Juarez: I’m not going to let him ruin my plans

Check out below what the 22-year-old Juarez (12-1, 5 KOs) had to say about his training camp, facing Karl and more.

On his recent training camp:

“This training camp has been very grueling, just like others in the past. I started off in San Antonio, where I was getting back into the groove, working on a lot of fundamentals, footwork and defense. Then our team decided to head out to Las Vegas to finish off the remainder of camp.”

“Las Vegas is the mecca of boxing and the sparring there is second to none. The best fighters train here. I’ve just finished my last day of sparring and now I’m ready for fight week. I’m feeling great and I’ll be ready to shine on fight night.”

On his matchup with Ryan Karl:

“This is a big fight for me. Ryan Karl is a big puncher who has fought at the highest level in boxing. I know he’s coming to make a statement against me, but I have other plans. This is a must win for me to get back on track to further my career, and I’m not going to let him ruin my plans.”

“I have a great strategy in place with my trainer Rick Nunez and my dad. We see some holes in his game that we are going to capitalize on.”

On fighting in Las Vegas for the second time in his career:

“Fighting in Las Vegas is where all fighters want to be, and that is no different with me. Like I said, Vegas is the mecca of boxing, and I can’t wait to put on a great performance. I’ve gotten acclimated to the high elevation out here, so I’ll be at my best when I step in the ring.”

On fighting on FOX during a big weekend of sports.

“Fighting on February 5 on FOX is going to be incredible because it’s the weekend right before the Super Bowl. In addition, the NHL All-Star game and NFL Pro Bowl are happening in Las Vegas, so I know the electricity in the city will be lively.”

“I’m grateful to be fighting on FOX once again, where all my fans back home in Brownsville, TX, will be able to tune in. These opportunities don’t come around for most fighters, so I’m very thankful to my team.”

