Shields vs Kozin PPV card finalized – how to watch fight live

Two-division undisputed world champion Claressa Shields makes her return to boxing and defends the unified WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight titles against top-rated challenger Ema Kozin live from Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, February 5. The scheduled for ten rounds championship bout serves as the co-main event of the pay-per-view telecast headlined by UK middleweights Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams.

Eubank Jr and Williams meets in the scheduled for twelve rounds headliner. The winner puts themselves in prime position for a 160-pound title shot.

Directly prior to Shields vs Kozin fight, 21-year-old prospect Caroline DuBois makes her pro boxing debut after a stellar amateur career, that included a World Youth Olympic Championship and four European Youth Championship titles. The younger sister of popular heavyweight Daniel DuBois, Caroline takes on Lithuania’s Vaida Masiokaite in a six-round lightweight bout.

Before that Welsh Chris Jenkins returns to action against former unified 140-pound champion Julius Indongo. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at welterweight.

Kicking off the action will be “bonus coverage” of unbeaten Steve Robinson, who takes on Shane Gil. The bout is scheduled for four rounds at heavyweight.

How to watch Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin live stream on PPV

Fans can watch Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin, followed by the main event featuring Chris Eubank Jr up against Liam Williams, and the rest of pay-per-view fight card, live stream on FITE TV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, February 5 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the USA and 8 pm GMT in the UK.

In Australia Shields vs Kozin airs live on Sunday, February 6 at 7 am AEDT / 4 am AWST. The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

Shields vs Kozin lineup

The finalized Shields vs Kozin fight card looks as the following:

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Williams, 12 rounds, middleweight

Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin, 10 rounds, middleweight – Shields’s WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles

Caroline Dubois vs. Vaida Masiokaite, 6 rounds, lightweight

Chris Jenkins vs. Julius Indongo, 8 rounds, welterweight

Steve Robinson vs. Shane Gill, 4 rounds, heavyweight