What Carlos Cuadras & Jesse Rodriguez had to say at the pre-fight presser (video)

Carlos Cuadras and Jesse Rodriguez square off at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, February 5. The pair battles it out for a vacant WBC super flyweight title in the main event of Matchroom Boxing fight card. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Advertisements

Check out below what the fighters had to say at the final press conference ahead of their bout. Video is available up top.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through TicketNetwork. Other boxing fans worldwide can watch the event live stream on DAZN.

Carlos Cuadras: I will give the best of me like I do in every fight

“This is what I desire the most in the world, to be a champion again. Whoever is in my way, it was meant to be Rungvisai but he got sick, so we have Jesse and I am ready.”

“As the fight progresses, you’ll see my experience show. I’ve seen Jesse fight and I know he’s a great fighter, I will be careful but more than anything, I will give him his medicine.”

“I expect the best from him and from me. I think Jesse will come prepared and be strong, so he doesn’t go down quickly. I will give the best of me like I do in every fight.”

Jesse Rodriguez: A star will be born

“No hesitation in taking this fight. Robert and I believe, and we train so hard, we know we can beat anyone at 108lbs, 112lbs and 115lbs. And come Saturday night that training, and that confidence is going to show, San Antonio is going to have a new World champion.”

“I am searching for big fights. My last fight was meant to be for a World title but that fell through. This opportunity came at 115lbs for the WBC title, and who is going to pass that up? We’re ready for this.”

“The size is not a problem. A lot of people are saying that I have to gain weight to go up to 115lbs, but I walk around at 130lbs so I have had to lose weight and I’m a big 108lber so at 115lbs it’s just going to be another beautiful performance.”

“This is my moment, I am born to perform and on Saturday night, a star will be born.”

Among the bouts featured on Cuadras vs Rodriguez undercard, Jamie Mitchell makes the first defense of her WBA bantamweight title against Carly Skelly, and Raymond Ford makes the second defense of his WBA Continental featherweight belt against Edward Vazquez. In addition, Fernando Diaz meets unbeaten Lorenzo Smith, Aaron Aponte faces Louis Jourdain, and Khalil Coe battles it out against Dylan O’Sullivan.