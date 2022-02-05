Shields vs Kozin results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full card

Claressa Shields makes her return to boxing when she faces Ema Kozin at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday February 5, which makes it Sunday February 6 in Australia. The contest features two-division undisputed world champion defending her unified WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight titles against top ranked contender in the scheduled for ten rounds bout live on pay-per-view.
Shields vs Kozin serves as the co-main event of the telecast topped by UK middleweights Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams, who square off in a twelve-round showdown. Also on the card Caroline Dubois takes on Vaida Masiokaite in a six-rounder at lightweight, Chris Jenkins battles Julius Indongo in an eight-rounder at welterweight, and Steve Robinson meets Shane Gill in a four-rounder at heavyweight.
How to watch Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin live stream
Boxing fans can watch Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin live stream on FITE TV. Check out below date and start time for the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.
United States
Date: Saturday, February 5
Time: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
United Kingdom
Date: Saturday, February 5
Time: 8 pm GMT
Australia
Date: Sunday, February 6
Time: 7 an AEDT
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin results
Get Shields vs Kozin fight card below and stay tuned for results.
- Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Williams, 12 rounds, middleweight
- Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin, 10 rounds, middleweight – Shields’s WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles
- Caroline Dubois vs. Vaida Masiokaite, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Chris Jenkins vs. Julius Indongo, 8 rounds, welterweight
- Steve Robinson vs. Shane Gill, 4 rounds, heavyweight