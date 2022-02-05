Stream Thurman vs Barrios live on FITE TV
Boxing

Shields vs Kozin results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full card

Newswire
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin live from Cardiff
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin faceoff | Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin live from Cardiff

Claressa Shields makes her return to boxing when she faces Ema Kozin at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday February 5, which makes it Sunday February 6 in Australia. The contest features two-division undisputed world champion defending her unified WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight titles against top ranked contender in the scheduled for ten rounds bout live on pay-per-view.

Shields vs Kozin serves as the co-main event of the telecast topped by UK middleweights Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams, who square off in a twelve-round showdown. Also on the card Caroline Dubois takes on Vaida Masiokaite in a six-rounder at lightweight, Chris Jenkins battles Julius Indongo in an eight-rounder at welterweight, and Steve Robinson meets Shane Gill in a four-rounder at heavyweight.

How to watch Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin live stream

Boxing fans can watch Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin live stream on FITE TV. Check out below date and start time for the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

United States
Date: Saturday, February 5
Time: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT

United Kingdom
Date: Saturday, February 5
Time: 8 pm GMT

Australia
Date: Sunday, February 6
Time: 7 an AEDT

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin results

Get Shields vs Kozin fight card below and stay tuned for results.

  • Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Williams, 12 rounds, middleweight
  • Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin, 10 rounds, middleweight – Shields’s WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles
  • Caroline Dubois vs. Vaida Masiokaite, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Chris Jenkins vs. Julius Indongo, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Steve Robinson vs. Shane Gill, 4 rounds, heavyweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

