Shields vs Kozin results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full card

Claressa Shields makes her return to boxing when she faces Ema Kozin at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday February 5, which makes it Sunday February 6 in Australia. The contest features two-division undisputed world champion defending her unified WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight titles against top ranked contender in the scheduled for ten rounds bout live on pay-per-view.

Shields vs Kozin serves as the co-main event of the telecast topped by UK middleweights Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams, who square off in a twelve-round showdown. Also on the card Caroline Dubois takes on Vaida Masiokaite in a six-rounder at lightweight, Chris Jenkins battles Julius Indongo in an eight-rounder at welterweight, and Steve Robinson meets Shane Gill in a four-rounder at heavyweight.

How to watch Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin live stream

Boxing fans can watch Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin live stream on FITE TV. Check out below date and start time for the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

United States

Date: Saturday, February 5

Time: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT

United Kingdom

Date: Saturday, February 5

Time: 8 pm GMT

Australia

Date: Sunday, February 6

Time: 7 an AEDT

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin results

Get Shields vs Kozin fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Williams, 12 rounds, middleweight

Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin, 10 rounds, middleweight – Shields’s WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles

Caroline Dubois vs. Vaida Masiokaite, 6 rounds, lightweight

Chris Jenkins vs. Julius Indongo, 8 rounds, welterweight

Steve Robinson vs. Shane Gill, 4 rounds, heavyweight