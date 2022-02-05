Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin weigh-in video & results – middleweight title official

Two-division undisputed world champion Claressa Shields and contender Ema Kozin stepped on the scales ahead of their bout live on pay-per-view from Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, February 5. Both fighters successfully made the required middleweight limit making the title fight official.

Shields, who puts her unified WBC, WBA and IBF belts on the line, weighed-in at 159 pounds. Top-rated challenger Kozin showed 159.5 pounds. The contest is scheduled for ten rounds.

Boxing fans can watch Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin live stream on FITE TV. The bout serves as the co-main event of pay-per-view fight card headlined by UK middleweights Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams.

Shields vs Kozin start time is scheduled for Saturday, February 5 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the US and 8 pm GMT in the UK. In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, February 6 at 7 am AEDT / 4 am AWST. The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

