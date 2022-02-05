Stream Thurman vs Barrios live on FITE TV
Boxing

David Cuellar vs Ricardo Blandon live stream from Cancun

Newswire
David Cuellar vs Ricardo Blandon live from Cancun
David Cuellar vs Ricardo Blandon

'El General' inching closer to world title contention

David “El General” Cuellar looks to thrill the home fans when he battles Ricardo Blandon on Sunday, February 6 in Cancun. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds junior bantamweight bout live stream on ESPN+. The 20-year-old knockout artist from Queretaro, Mexico is inching closer to world title contention.

Cuellar (20-0, 13 KOs) has won five straight fights by knockout, a run that began in November 2019. He went 2-0 in 2021, knocking out Karim Arce Lugo in nine rounds and stopping former world champion Moises Fuentes in the sixth.

Blandon (15-4, 9 KOs) has never been knocked out, and two of his defeats have come by split decision. He fought last October, dropping a competitive decision to French prospect Elie Konki in France.

How to watch David Cuellar vs Ricardo Blandon, date and time

Boxing fans in the United States can watch David Cuellar vs Ricardo Blandon live stream on ESPN+. The date is Sunday, February 6. The start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Among Cuellar vs Blandon undercard bouts Guadalajara-born junior featherweight prospect Cristopher Lopez (14-0-1, 10 KOs) will fight Nicaragua’s Dixon Flores (17-8-3, 6 KOs) in the 10-round co-feature. Lopez has won eight consecutive fights since the lone draw on his ledger.

Rising junior lightweight Rosario Sanchez (16-0, 10 KOs) will fight Francisco Lucero (10-3-4, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Oziel Santoyo (13-1-1, 8 KOs), from Monterrey, Mexico, looks to make it 14 straight wins when he tangles with Brandon Perez (6-1-1, 2 KOs) in an eight-round junior middleweight tilt.

The ESPN+ opener features unbeaten featherweight Celex Castro (11-0, 8 KOs) in a six-rounder versus Julio Cesar Juarez (4-9, 1 KO).

Cuellar vs Blandon fight card

The full Cuellar vs Blandon fight card live on ESPN+ looks as the following:

  • David Cuellar vs. Ricardo Blandon, 10 rounds, junior bantamweight
  • Cristopher Lopez vs. Dixon Flores, 10 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Rosario Alejandro Sanchez vs. Francisco Javier Lucero, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Oziel Santoyo vs. Brandon Perez, 8 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Celex Castro vs. Julio Cesar Juarez, 6 rounds, featherweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNews

Stream Thurman vs Barrios live on FITE TV

