Former boxing champion Keith Thurman & US soccer star Weston McKennie exchange greetings (video)

Premier Boxing Champions and the U.S. Men’s National team have launched a social media crossover event, as former welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman and U.S. Men’s National team star Weston McKennie wished each other luck ahead of their respective challenges to kick off the month of February.

Thurman, a former unified world champion, received a USA jersey with the number 1 on the back as a gift from the team. He encouraged the U.S. Men’s National Team to continue striving to qualify for the World Cup as the qualifying stages near its thrilling conclusion.

USA and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, a 23-year-old star in the making, opened the scoring in last Wednesday´s 3-0 win in World Cup Qualifying over Honduras and has nine international career goals in 31 matches representing his country. The Little Elm, Texas native is an avid boxing fan and received a pair of gloves from Thurman.

McKennie sent Thurman his well wishes ahead of Keith’s return to the ring facing another former champion in Mario Barrios, which headlines the four-fight card live on pay-per-view on Saturday, February 5 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.