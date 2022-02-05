Stream Thurman vs Barrios live on FITE TV
Boxing

Charlo vs Castano 2 tickets on sale for March 19 rematch date in Los Angeles

Newswire
Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2
Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 for undisputed super welterweight title

The date has been made official for Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2, as the pair of champions squares off in the rematch live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, March 19. The world championship bout, with the undisputed super welterweight title on the line, is scheduled for twelve rounds. Tickets for the event are on sale.

Charlo and Castano meet for the second time following their first fight last July, that ended in split draw. The date when the rematch airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 20.

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 tickets

Tickets for Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, March 19 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Prior to their first fight, unified super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana, USA knocked out Jeison Rosario in the eighth round to retain his WBC title and claim WBA and IBF belts.

Unbeaten WBO 154-pound titleholder Brian Castano (17-0-2, 12) of Isidro Casanova, Argentina claimed the belt by unanimous decision against Patrick Teixeira.

The scores of their first fight in San Antonio, Texas were 117-111 for Charlo, 114-113 for Castano and 114-114 draw.

The list of bouts featured on Charlo vs Castano 2 undercard, as well as the broadcast information, is expected to be announced shortly.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingFeaturedNews

