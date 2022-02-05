UFC Vegas 47 weigh-in results: Hermansson vs Strickland official, one fighter heavy (video)

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday February 5, which makes it Sunday February 6 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland both weighed-in at 185.5 lbs for their five-round main event bout. Their middleweight-fellows Punahele Soriano and Nick Maximov both showed 185 lbs for their three-round co-main event showdown.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs Strickland live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Steven Peterson came in at 149 lbs, missing featherweight limit for his bout against Julian Erosa, who was 145.5. He forfeits 30% of his purse and the bout proceeds at catchweight.

Get the full UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs Strickland fight card and weigh-in results below. Faceoff video is available up top.

UFC Vegas 47 fight card

Main Card

Jack Hermansson (185.5) vs. Sean Strickland (185.5)

Punahele Soriano (185) vs. Nick Maximov (185)

Shavkat Rakhmonov (170.5) vs. Carlston Harris (169)

Sam Alvey (205) vs. Brendan Allen (205)

Tresean Gore (186) vs. Bryan Battle (185.5)

Julian Erosa (145.5) vs. Steven Peterson (149)*

Preliminary Card

Miles Johns (135.5) vs. John Castaneda (136)

Hakeem Dawodu (146) vs. Mike Trizano (145.5)

Chidi Njokuani (185) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5)

Alexis Davis (135) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (135.5)

Jailton Almeida (203) vs. Danilo Marques (205.5)

Jason Witt (171) vs. Philip Rowe (170.5)

Malcolm Gordon (126) vs. Denys Bondar (125)

*Missed weight