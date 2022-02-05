Ortiz Jr vs McKinson lands at Galen Center in Downtown LA

Vergil Ortiz Jr (18-0, 18 KOs) faces Michael “The Problem” McKinson (21-0, 2 KOs) at University of Southern California’s Galen Center in Downtown Los Angeles, on Saturday, March 19. The contest features undefeated knockout artist of Grand Prairie, Texas making his return to LA in twelve-round WBO International welterweight championship against No. 3-ranked unbeaten WBO contender of Portsmouth, Great Britain.

The date when Ortiz Jr vs McKinson airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 20. Boxing fans worldwide can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

“I am excited to return to Los Angeles, my home away from home,” said Vergil Ortiz Jr. “I have been training in Southern California for my entire career and can’t wait to put on a big show for all my SoCal fans. I am taking on an undefeated, world-ranked opponent in McKinson, but I am ready to show the world that I belong at the top of the division and am ready for a world championship title shot.”

“Firstly, I want to thank everyone behind securing me this opportunity,” said Michael McKinson. “It’s an opportunity of a lifetime and I can’t wait to take America by storm. Vergil Ortiz Jr. is an unbelievable talent that’s captured the eyes of everyone, but I’m about to come with a whole new box of problems. This fight changes my life, but winning this changes my future. This is huge for me, my family and everyone around me, I’ll give it everything.”

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson for WBO International welterweight title

With a perfect knockout record, Vergil Ortiz Jr. has rapidly climbed the ranks of the welterweight division. He was most recently seen in an entertaining and fantastic TKO victory against the tough, world title contender Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas in August 2021. The 23-year-old has had an exciting career since his 2016 debut, knocking out contenders like Antonio “Relentless” Orozco, Brad “King” Solomon, and Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker. On March 19, Ortiz, Jr. will be looking to keep his title, undefeated record, and #1 ranking when he faces Michael McKinson at USC’s Galen Center.

Ranked #3 in the welterweight division by the WBO, Michael McKinson is an undefeated fighter ready to put his undefeated record on the line to prove he has what it takes to take over the #1 position in the division. Hailing from Portsmouth, Great Britain, the 27-year-old has had an active career capturing titles including the WBC International Silver Welter Title and the WBO European and Global Welter titles. Now, fighting in the U.S. for the first time, McKinson will be looking to claim the WBO Intercontinental Welterweight title from Vergil Ortiz Jr. on March 19.

“Vergil Ortiz Jr. is one of the most exciting welterweights to watch in the sport today,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Since his professional debut, Vergil put the world on notice with his incredible punching power. Now, undefeated, with a perfect knockout record, Vergil is ready to fight against the elite in the division starting with the world ranked Michael McKinson.”

“I am so pleased to be able to deliver this fight for Michael – it really is a life-changing opportunity in so many ways,” said Eddie Hearn, Managing Director, Matchroom Sport. “Michael has got the style to beat Vergil, who for me is already a top five Welterweight in the world, a brilliant and powerful fighter. There’s only certain styles that can beat him, and Michael has a style to cause Vergil all sorts of problems. The money is always important as it’s a tough sport and you have to make every penny you can, but if Michael beats Vergil, he goes on to make multi-million-dollar purses.”

The list of bouts featured on Ortiz Jr vs McKinson undercard, as well as the tickets information, is expected to be announced shortly.