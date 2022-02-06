Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo

Boxing

Carlos Cuadras vs Jesse Rodriguez full fight video highlights

Newswire

'Bam' becomes a new WBC super flyweight champion

Carlos Cuadras and Jesse Rodriguez squared off at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday February 5, which made it Sunday February 6 in the UK and Australia. The pair battled it out for a vacant WBC super flyweight title headlining the Matchroom Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went a full distance. In the end two judges scored the fight 117-110 and one judge had it 115-112, all in favor of “Bam”.

With the victory Jesse Rodriguez, who took the fight on a short notice, becomes a new WBC super flyweight champion. He also remains undefeated and improves to 15-0, 10 KOs.

Former world champion Carlos Cuadras sufferers the second defeat in a row. He drops to 39-5-1, 27 KOs.

You can watch Carlos Cuadras vs Jesse Rodriguez full fight video highlights below and up top.

Cuadras vs Rodriguez full fight video highlights

Jesse Rodriguez walkout.

Carlos Cuadras makes his ringwalk.

Rodriguez drops Cuadras with uppercut.

Verdict.

Rodriguez becomes a new WBC super flyweight champion.

Post-fight interview.

Get Cuadras vs Rodriguez full fight card results.

Boxing

